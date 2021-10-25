CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz tied for 10th on Sixers 3-pointers list

By Ky Carlin
 7 days ago
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The way the NBA game is played today is much different than in the past. Big men did not attempt many 3-pointers in the past; they would normally go to work in the post. But that has obviously changed.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is a big example of that. The skilled big man can go to work in the post, but also step outside and knock down some 3s.

In Sunday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Embiid drilled two 3s on five attempts, which gives him 302 3-pointers for his career. With his first 3-pointer on Sunday, he tied teammate Furkan Korkmaz for 10th place on the franchise’s all-time 3-pointers made list with 301.

Korkmaz made a 3 of his own so both he and Embiid have 302 career 3-pointers — good for 10th on the team list.

Embiid and the Sixers will finish the two-game road trip on a strong note when they head to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday to take on the rival New York Knicks. If they can continue to get the hot shooting from the big fella to start the season, it would go a long way in picking up another win.

