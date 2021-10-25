CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker in new Star Wars series

By Brian of Earth 16
dailyplanetdc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been announced that Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, in the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ live-action series “Ahsoka” on Disney+. The news was first announced in an article from The Hollywood Reporter. The article states that multiple sources informed them of the news of Christensen’s...

dailyplanetdc.com

