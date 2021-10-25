West Virginia woman charged after allegedly firing multiple shots at vehicle for ‘being in her parking spot’

BEVERLY, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly firing multiple shots at a vehicle in Randolph County for “being in her parking spot.”

On Oct. 22, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department received a call of shots fired at a residence on Hemlock Drive in Beverly, according to a criminal complaint.

Theresa McCauley

When deputies arrived, they saw a man entering the residence “and grabbing a white female,” identified as Theresa McCauley, 52, of Beverly. He then attempted to throw her into the parking lot, deputies said.

Deputies told the man to let go of her, and the male told deputies that McCauley ‘shot at my kid.’ When deputies asked McCauley if “she shot at the occupants of the blue truck,” she said that she ‘shot at their tires,’ according to the complaint.

When McCauley was asked why she shot at the vehicle, she stated that “they were aggravating her,” and that “she could explain in more detail,” deputies said.

After securing McCauley, deputies spoke with the male victim who said that he was dropping someone off at the residence on Hemlock Drive when McCauley “exited the apartment with a pistol,” before she approached the front of the truck “and shot at the truck,” according to the complaint.

After that, McCauley “came to the driver’s window and shot again at the rear tire area” before “waving the gun through the window,” and threatening to kill an individual in the vehicle, deputies said.

A witness stated that McCauley “started cussing about being in her parking spot,” according to the complaint.

When deputies entered the residence, they found a Taurus PT22 semi-automatic pistol “laying on a stand by the front door” which contained no ammo; deputies were able to located a .22 caliber shell casing in the parking lot in front of the truck and a second shell casing on the windshield of an uninvolved vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies were also able to locate “what appears to be a gunshot hole in the vinyl siding near a front window of the home,” according to the complaint.

McCauley has been charged with wanton endangerment. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.

