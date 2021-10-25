CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

West Virginia woman charged after allegedly firing multiple shots at vehicle for ‘being in her parking spot’

By WBOY
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

BEVERLY, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly firing multiple shots at a vehicle in Randolph County for “being in her parking spot.”

On Oct. 22, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department received a call of shots fired at a residence on Hemlock Drive in Beverly, according to a criminal complaint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mOvG_0cc9EJ3y00
Theresa McCauley

When deputies arrived, they saw a man entering the residence “and grabbing a white female,” identified as Theresa McCauley, 52, of Beverly. He then attempted to throw her into the parking lot, deputies said.

Deputies told the man to let go of her, and the male told deputies that McCauley ‘shot at my kid.’ When deputies asked McCauley if “she shot at the occupants of the blue truck,” she said that she ‘shot at their tires,’ according to the complaint.

When McCauley was asked why she shot at the vehicle, she stated that “they were aggravating her,” and that “she could explain in more detail,” deputies said.

After securing McCauley, deputies spoke with the male victim who said that he was dropping someone off at the residence on Hemlock Drive when McCauley “exited the apartment with a pistol,” before she approached the front of the truck “and shot at the truck,” according to the complaint.

After that, McCauley “came to the driver’s window and shot again at the rear tire area” before “waving the gun through the window,” and threatening to kill an individual in the vehicle, deputies said.

A witness stated that McCauley “started cussing about being in her parking spot,” according to the complaint.

When deputies entered the residence, they found a Taurus PT22 semi-automatic pistol “laying on a stand by the front door” which contained no ammo; deputies were able to located a .22 caliber shell casing in the parking lot in front of the truck and a second shell casing on the windshield of an uninvolved vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies were also able to locate “what appears to be a gunshot hole in the vinyl siding near a front window of the home,” according to the complaint.

McCauley has been charged with wanton endangerment. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 24

Xcrewchief
5d ago

Cmon, folks, let’s talk about the real problem here. A .22 is way too small of a caliber to consistently shoot through tires to flatten them. With the steel belts and pressurized rubber, you’ve got to go bigger.

Reply
2
Related
WTRF- 7News

Four people cited for deer spotlighting in Beech Bottom

Beech Bottom, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four people have been cited for deer spotlighting and other charges on the Brooke-Ohio County line. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police says they were tipped about buck deer that were killed using a spotlight and a .22 caliber rifle. Evidence led them to a garage in Beech Bottom, where […]
BEECH BOTTOM, WV
WTRF- 7News

14-year-old shot while walking through Ohio apartment complex

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 14-year-old is recovering after being shot in the leg on Saturday night. He told police he was walking through the Southpark Apartment Complex in South Franklinton around 11:15 p.m. when he heard a gun shot. The victim said he took off running, finally realizing he had been shot when he got […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randolph County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
County
Randolph County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Beverly, WV
City
Man, WV
WTRF- 7News

Woman shot at Ohio Halloween party

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a 19-year old was shot in the leg at a Halloween Party in the Great Western Shopping Center on N. Wilson Rd. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital on W. Broad Street where the victim was being treated. She was classified as stable. Detectives […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Amish buggy crash injures 8-year-old and father

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Authorities in Ashland County are trying to identify a driver who crashed into an Amish buggy on Wednesday night and then fled the scene. The accident is just the latest in a series of buggy accidents, prompting the launch of a new driver safety campaign. Investigators say Wednesday’s crash happened around 8 […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spot
WTRF- 7News

Man charged in connection to explosive devices found on Ohio River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man has been charged in connection to explosive devices found on three towboats and barges on the Ohio River since last Thursday, October 21. Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 42, was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm or explosive device in the United States Magistrate Court. Officials traced the materials used to build […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Amber Alert issued in Ohio for two children, aged 1 and 3

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for two missing children. FCSO says at 7:31 a.m. Thursday, 3-year-old Kai Williams and 1-year-old Zai Page were taken by a male non-custodial parent from the Speedway gas station located at 715 Brown Road in Franklin Township. Zai Maj Page is 1 ft. tall, weighs […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling firefighters pump iron in memory of fallen chief

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling firefighters pushed their heart rate up this morning in honor of a fallen hero. Members of Local 12 worked out this morning to remember Assistant Chief Robert Foster, who died in the line of duty 30 years ago. With a toddler in tow, they ran, lifted weights, and did jumping […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park students get a lesson on drunk driving with DUI Simulator

WHEELING W.Va. (WRTF) Schools across the state are using this unique tool to get an important message across to their students. To provide kids with the opportunity to experience various driving conditions, scenarios, and hazards, the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration offers a DUI Simulator Program.    This eye-opening experience allows drivers to feel and […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

6K+
Followers
727
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy