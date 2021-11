Many people drive almost every day, especially those of us who live in more rural areas that don’t have many convenient public transport options. Yet, at the same time, spending a lot of hours in the car can have a negative impact on both your physical and mental health if you’re not careful. With that in mind, here are some top tips for how you can stay happy and healthy while driving. Whether you’re commuting to work, taking the kids to school, or doing the grocery shopping, at least some of this advice should come in useful!

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO