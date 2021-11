A Pana man has been charged with two felonies involving a vehicle in Fayette County Court. 20 year old Mason L. Mizeur of Pana has been charged in Fayette County Court with two felony counts. One is Aggravated Assault/Operate Motor Vehicle. Information says that “defendant without justification operated a motor vehicle in a manner which placed Deputy Brock Rich in reasonable apprehension of being struck by the moving motor vehicle.” The charge is a Class 3 Felony. Mizeur is also charged with Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police officer at more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. Information says that Deputy Rich was attempting to pull him over on Route 51 but he allegedly did not obey the direction. The charge is a Class 4 Felony. Mizeur has posted bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail. He is next set to appear in Fayette County Court for a preliminary hearing on November 15th.

PANA, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO