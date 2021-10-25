CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Blacklist season 9 episode 2: Is the old Reddington back?

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 to air on NBC this Thursday, we know there’s a lot of curiosity surrounding Reddington. There almost has to be in a lot of ways! This is the lead of the series and over the past few days, we’ve wondered if...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Law & Order' Star Joins 'The Blacklist' Season 9 in Recurring Role

The Blacklist will have a new star when the show finally returns for its ninth season, although she will be familiar to Law & Order viewers. Diany Rodriguez, who starred in two episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1, was cast in a "heavily" recurring role in the James Spader series. The Blacklist Season 9 will premiere on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, before the landmark 500th episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Will Dembe survive near-death experience?

There are only a handful of things we know entering The Blacklist season 9 premiere at present, but one of them is pretty simple: Dembe’s injured!. Based on the insight that we’ve seen for Thursday’s “The Skinner,” someone’s injury will be what causes Reddington to potentially get back to some of his old ways. We assume that he’ll be able to dive back in, but does that mean that Dembe is going to be okay? For now, it’s really all just hope…
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: Meet Weecha Xiu, new major character

For those excited about a new addition to The Blacklist season 9, may we go ahead and introduce you now to Weecha Xiu?. According to a new report from Deadline, Law & Order: Organized Crime and Lodge 49 actress Diany Rodriguez is being brought on board in what is a heavily recurring role. Here is what the cast listing has to say about Weecha at present: “With a tough physical presence and a hardened demeanor, Weecha is more than capable of defending herself against anyone who might threaten her or her associates.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Spader
Android Central

How to watch season 9 of The Blacklist online from anywhere

The Blacklist, which first premiered in 2013, tells the story of Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) who became a high-profile criminal following his disappearance while working as U.S. Naval Intelligence officer. Twenty years later, Red voluntarily surrenders himself to the FBI after eluding capture for decades. After revealing that he...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Blacklist’: Diany Rodriguez Joins Season 9 Of NBC Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Diany Rodriguez (Law & Order: Organized Crime) has joined the upcoming ninth season of NBC’s long-running drama series The Blacklist in a heavily recurring role. Rodriguez will play Weecha Xiu. With a tough physical presence and a hardened demeanor, Weecha is more than capable of defending herself against anyone who might threaten her or her associates. The Blacklist, starring James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff and Amir Arison, will jump forward two years in its season 9 return airing on October 21 (8/7c) on NBC. In The Blacklist, in the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (Spader) and the members...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 premiere: Final ‘The Skinner’ expectations

Tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on NBC, the big moment is finally here with The Blacklist season 9 premiere! We’ve got a feeling that “The Skinner” could be a successful launch for a number of different reasons. For starters, this is almost a revamp of the show following the death of Liz Keen; we think there’s a real emphasis now on trying to put a fresh coat of paint on this story. Also, it’s airing right before the 500th episode of Law & Order: SVU, and we tend to think that this is going to be quite a benefit for it in the ratings.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The Task Force
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 premiere photo: First look at Weecha Xiu

Recently, we shared some exciting The Blacklist season 9 casting news: Diany Rodriguez is coming on board as Weecha Xiu. There isn’t TOO much known about this character as of yet, save for that it is a “heavily recurring role” and with that, we imagine that the character will be around for a good while.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 premiere sneak peek: A big Dembe update!

Want to get a small sense of what’s ahead for Dembe Zuma on The Blacklist season 9? Luckily, we’ve got a new tease below!. At the bottom of this article you can see a new glimpse into what’s ahead during Thursday’s premiere episode, as you see Dembe working construction of all things two years after Elizabeth Keen’s death. He reflects on what happened to her as a colleague mentions the name Elizabeth — it’s a fairly short preview, but it does set the table for where Dembe is and reminds us all of the time jump.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

The Blacklist (Season 9 Episode 1) “The Skinner” trailer, release date

In the two years following Elizabeth Keen’s death, Reddington and the task force have disbanded, with Red’s whereabouts unknown. But when one of their own is injured in the line of duty, they are drawn back together to bring down a global conspiracy. Startattle.com – The Blacklist | NBC. Network:...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
MassLive.com

‘The Blacklist’ returns to NBC tonight: How to watch Season 9 with or without cable

“The Blacklist” Season 9 premieres on NBC on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. This season takes place in the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, according to NBC. The whereabouts of Raymond Reddington (James Spader) are unknown and members of the FBI Task Force have gone their separate ways. The common mission they are all on, however, is to take down the dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. This season, NBC promises “The Blacklist” crew will “uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all: Raymond Reddington.”
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Michelle Young and a ‘Top Gun’ tie-in

Tuesday night marks The Bachelorette episode 3 arriving on ABC, and that, of course, means more dates for Michelle Young. What’s going to happen with them this time around? Think in terms of one inspired by Top Gun: Maverick, which will be a big reminder that this season is VERY different from the past few. There are actually some big-budget dates again! You’ll see famous actors and, maybe somewhere along the way, some genuine romance.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

500th Episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ‘Blacklist’ Returns, Selma Blair’s Journey, ‘Next Thing You Eat’ on Hulu

NBC’s Law & Order: SVU hits a rare milestone—its 500th episode—and brings back one of the squad’s former detectives for the occasion. The Blacklist returns for a ninth season without one of its original stars. An acclaimed documentary profiles actress Selma Blair as she lives with multiple sclerosis. Celebrity restaurateur David Chang explores the future of food in the Hulu docuseries The Next Thing You Eat.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 10 Review: That Old Feeling

They sure packed a lot into the finale, didn't they?. Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 10 ran the gamut from relationships to health issues and ended with a significant cliffhanger. Let's run it all down. Sarah's collapse from Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 9 led to a miscarriage. Both of...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 2

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood debate: Beyond Trinity, who else could appear?

We know that Dexter: New Blood will be about paving a new future for Dexter Morgan, but there are also familiar faces from the past who will turn up. This show is ultimately a combination of multiple things, and possibly Dexter realizing further that no matter how hard he tries, he can’t quite avoid who he was back in Miami.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy