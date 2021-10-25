CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORGOTTEN DARTERS: 'Big Cliff' Lazarenko who played no less than 24 World Championships

Cover picture for the articleIn this section we regularly reminisce about a 'forgotten darter' from the past. Today it's the turn of 'Big' Cliff Lazarenko. Lazarenko was born on March 16, 1952 in Liss, England. In 1975 he turned professional at the age of 23. In 1978 and 1979 he qualified for the BDO World...

