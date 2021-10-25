CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Strawberry Pop-Tarts Are Deceiving Customers, New Lawsuit Claims

By Mura Dominko
EatThis
EatThis
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kellogg's, the maker of the iconic pop-tarts, is facing a class-action lawsuit over the contents of its strawberry-flavored snacks. According to USA Today, the company is being accused of misleading customers about what exactly goes into the filling of Strawberry Pop-Tarts, which contain mostly fruits other than strawberries. Anita...

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Walmart, Target, and More Major Stores Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

When you're grocery shopping at your local big box store or supermarket, a few factors likely determine whether or not you make a purchase. You may compare prices, look at nutrition information, or perhaps you simply find yourself won over by a product's new and improved packaging. Unfortunately, if you've recently purchased one particular food from Walmart, Target, or a number of other nationwide retailers, you may want to take safety into account, too. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of a popular snack item that was sold throughout the U.S. due to the risk it may pose to customers. Read on to find out if you purchased this food and what to do if you have it at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Parade

Here Are the Groceries You Might Be Missing On Store Shelves

Food shortages at your local supermarket are about to be a new normal—if they aren’t already. “Current shortages result from a combination of increased demand—USDA data shows that demand for foods is up 13% versus last year—and tightening supply,” Xavier Naville, author of The Lettuce Diaries: How A Frenchman Found Gold Growing Vegetables In China, food processing company founder and executive and strategy coach explained to Parade. “Depending on categories, tightening supply can come from adverse climate conditions: for example, Canada’s harvest of durum wheat used in pasta is down 30% compared to last year; or it can be because many food factories are operating below capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions in production (i.e., more distance between workers fin meat processing).”
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
shefinds

Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Their French Fries--And Customers Are So Mad

Did Wendy’s just ruin their bestselling menu item, french fries!? That’s what customers who are flooding Reddit, Twitter and other social media platforms are saying. In case you missed it, the restaurant re-launched this popular menu staple at the end of the summer, and now patrons of the food chain are coming out with all kinds of complaints about the new taste and texture of the classic side. According to the online reactions we’ve seen so far, people have a *very* strong dislike for the new “takeout-friendly” fries. Yikes!
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Harris
EatThis

5 Major Fast-Food Items Losing Popularity With Customers

Back in the '90s, burgers and fries were in their heyday. There may have been a plethora of high-waisted jeans and scrunchies in that decade, too, but there was also a distinct lack of widespread health-consciousness and environmental concern. As society has continued to evolve toward the latter, fast food has, at times, struggled to keep up.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls That Could Totally Pass as Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A basket of warm dinner rolls can make even a regular weeknight meal feel special, and they’re practically a requirement for holiday meals like Thanksgiving. Although the bread aisle and bakery department at most grocery stores usually have an assortment of fresh rolls, a stash of frozen rolls can really come in handy. You can bust them out whenever you’re whipping up a quick batch of soup, pull them out for a chicken dinner on a whim, or use them as a nice accompaniment to a big salad.
FOOD & DRINKS
Miami Herald

Crackers sold by Publix, Walmart and others recalled for a possibly ‘serious’ problem

A packaging mistake with serious consequences to some people caused a recall of crackers sold at Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Kroger and other stores nationwide. Four lots of Simple Mills Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Cracker boxes got pulled because they might have Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers. That’s a mistake that’s humorous to infuriating to most people. But the Fine Ground Sea Salt variety doesn’t have milk, so if Farmhouse Cheddar, which has milk, is in the box, milk is an undeclared allergen and a problem for people with a milk allergy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dexerto.com

Viral Popeyes TikTok gets rat-infested restaurant shut down

A TikToker went viral after he exposed a Popeyes restaurant for having a rat infestation. The clip led local health department officials to shut the “hazardous” location down. TikTok user ‘blaqazzrick01′, who claims he delivers raw chicken to local Popeyes’ in the area, uploaded his video of the Washington, DC...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Tarts#Strawberries#Strawberry#Food Drink#New Lawsuit#Kellogg#Usa Today#Tmz
New York Post

Your favorite fast food is screwing up your hormones: study

Is your long-term health worth more than a deluxe combo meal?. A study published Tuesday has added further evidence that phthalates, so-called “everywhere chemicals,” are particularly abundant in fast food dishes. This chemical group of “plasticizers” can be found in just about any product on store shelves, from soaps to food and, yes, as its descriptor suggests, in plastics.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WANE 15

Woman claims fried chicken head found in takeout order

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A South Williamsport woman got over 10,000 shares on a Facebook post after she claims she found something “odd” in her takeout order. Brittani Paulhamus says she and a friend ordered takeout from Old School Pizza on Friday. After getting home, Paulhamus says she opened the container and took […]
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Wendy's Finally Releases Strawberry Frosty in US But There's a Catch

Wendy's has become a bit of a staple in the fast food landscape, with menu items that have gained notoriety of their own. Among them is the Frosty, a frozen concoction that has been with the chain since its inception in 1969, but has only come in a handful of flavors. The elusive strawberry Frosty has become somewhat of an urban legend among consumers in the United States, as it has only been available for sale sporadically in Canada since 2010. For the first time ever, the strawberry Frosty can now be purchased in the United States — but only in a very specific way. The drink is only available at the Wendy's Hamburger Stand in Heath, Ohio, which is located inside of a Walmart store just 42 miles away from Wendy's headquarters. The location opened in early August, and it offers a number of exclusive offerings, including nuggets in Buttermilk Ranch and Jalapeno Cheddar flavors, and Frosty sundaes in Chocolate Lover and Strawberry Celebration flavors.
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King decides to cut the coupons

Burger King is cutting coupons. Specifically, the fast-food chain has been reducing the frequency with which it uses paper coupons to get customers in the door. Apparently, company executives said, younger consumers don’t use them enough. Burger King wants to spend its money instead on offers that will actually get them in the door. “It’s been traditionally an important channel,” Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International. “But its effectiveness has eroded over time, especially with younger consumers.”
RESTAURANTS
Hudson Valley Post

New York Woman Sues Pop-Tarts For $5 Million Over Strawberries

If you say your product has strawberries, then it better damn sure it has enough strawberries. This pretty much sums up one New York woman's sentiment, who is accusing one the country's favorite snack giants of misleading their customers. She's claiming her strawberry flavored Pop-Tarts don't have enough strawberries in them. And what do you do in America when you don't get your way? You sue, of course.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
10K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy