2x-Grammy-nominated artist Steve Aoki, multi-platinum vocalist MAX and the “Queen of C-Pop” Jolin come together on “Equal In The Darkness.” Aoki’s electronic soundscape is enhanced by MAX and Jolin’s impassioned vocal delivery, where they take turns singing the verses and harmonizing as one on the earworm chorus. The lyrics speak to the commonalities that we all have as humans; no matter where we come from, we are all digging through the darkness and searching for answers and love. “Equal In The Darkness” is out now via Liquid State, the Tencent Music and Sony Music joint venture label dedicated to forging groundbreaking global collaborations across the dance music space. Listen here: https://orcd.co/equalinthedarkness.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO