Make it back-to-back wins for Auburn against ranked opponents -- both by double digits -- after Saturday’s 31-20 victory against 10th-ranked Ole Miss. The Tigers are finding their footing now in Year 1 under Bryan Harsin, as the team came out of its bye week with a statement home win against Lane Kiffin’s Rebels. Auburn never trailed against Ole Miss in Jordan-Hare Stadium, as its offense got off to a blistering start in the first half while the defense answered the call in the second half.

AUBURN, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO