Noise rock band Health recently collaborated with Poppy on their latest somber single, “Dead Flowers.” According to Under the Radar Mag, the track is set to be on the band’s upcoming album DISCO 4:: PART II. If this song is an indicator of what to expect from the rest of the album, the band is likely continuing their trend of working with a variety of artists to obtain a diverse collection of styles, as seen on the prequel 2020 album DISCO 4:: PART I. The band collaborated with metal artists on their first two songs of the year — with Nine Inch Nails on “Isn’t Everyone” and Tyler Bates on “Anti-Life” — and Poppy provides a more delicate sound to the album.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO