Wildlife

Right whale population down 30% over past decade

By Colin A. Young
Daily News Of Newburyport
 6 days ago

The North Atlantic right whale population has shrunk by 30% over the last decade, capped off by a roughly 8% annual decline to an estimated 336 whales remaining in 2020, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium announced Monday. The population estimate of 336 right whales is the lowest for...

www.newburyportnews.com

