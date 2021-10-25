CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Save $90 on this 290-piece drive mechanics tool set from Home Depot

By Jeremy Glass
Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the tried-and-true mechanic or DIY auto enthusiast just trying to make ends meet in between getaway driver gigs, this 290-piece Mechanics Tool Set is a workshop essential. Featuring a mass variety of standard and deep sockets, this versatile combination of...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

A 22-piece set of Pyrex glass containers is $29 today (save $43)

What's the longest you've ever scrubbed a Tupperware trying to remove the red afterglow of a leftover pasta sauce or beef stew? Not fun, right? Convert to glass storage containers and you'll never have to go through that again. Pyrex made its name on sturdy, stackable glass storage, and a 22-piece set is down to $29 at Macy's right now. That's $43 off the list price and $50 cheaper than the same set is going for on Amazon.
SHOPPING
insideedition.com

Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash

With a fervor not seen since The Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020, people are desperate to get their hands on a 12-foot high Halloween skeleton from Home Depot. Folks are willing to drive hundreds of miles and shell out hundreds of dollars for a bag of bones called "Skelly" that debuted last year during the pandemic and quickly sold out. This year, the fever to own a plastic skeleton roughly the size of two stacked refrigerators has skyrocketed even higher.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot#Make It Easy#Mechanics Tool Set
ETOnline.com

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Home Depot, Macy's and More

The holiday season is just around the corner, which means it’s the most wonderful time of the year: the time when people start decorating for Christmas! With all the disruptions in the global supply chain, there’s no denying that Christmas is going to cost more this year as rising inflation rates push toy and food prices higher. But when it comes to Christmas decorations, there are plenty of deals to help keep your holidays merry and bright on a budget.
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This From Shelves

Most shoppers have likely become accustomed to certain products not being available amid a myriad of supply chain issues and the ongoing pandemic. But over the last two years, many companies have also banded together to remove controversial products from their stores. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products following decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sell of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major U.S. retailers have started pulling certain items from stores following links to alleged human rights abuses. Read on to find out what you won't be able to buy from Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and other major retailers.
RETAIL
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop Keurig, Samsung, Ninja & More

Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live, and as you very well know, it’s not even November yet. There are all sorts of incredible deals available already,...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
abc27 News

Don’t Waste Your Money: Walmart deals

(WHTM) — Lining up outside a store for hours, with those Black Friday ads from the Thanksgiving newspapers, is so 2009. Walmart has just released its first Black Friday ad, listing dozens of Deals for Days that start Nov. 3. Plus, a second round of deals launches Nov. 10, and these are the real thing, […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ShareCast

Home Depot's supply chain boss set to depart

The man credited with reengineering Home Depot's supply chains is leaving after roughly 15 years in the job. Mark Holifield, the do-it-yourself specialist's executive vice president of supply chain and product development is leaving to become chief executive officer of an unnamed US-based last mile delivery company, the Wall Street Journal reports.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Amazon Closes Car Trunk Delivery Service

Amazon won’t be going forward with reactivating its package delivery service to the trunks of customer cars anymore, according to CNBC. The service, which was called Key In-Car Delivery, was rolled out in 2018 for some Prime members as an extension of the Amazon Key services, which allowed delivery drivers to leave packages in garages, homes and businesses.
ECONOMY
yoursun.com

Home Depot gives AmVets post a facelift

WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — As they added the final touches to the 80 red, white and blue flowers planted by the Home Depot crew, members of AmVets Post 2000 cheered. When they finished, North Port Home Depot manager Thomas Manning thanked his employees for their dedication to giving the AmVets post a facelift. He asked department supervisor and community captain Cherylann Tacy to step up. He presented her with the “Homer” award for outstanding community service.
NORTH PORT, FL
WGN Radio

Liberty Hardware recalls glass cabinet knobs due to laceration hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following: Name of Product:Glass cabinet knobs Hazard:The glass stem of the knobs can break during use, posing a laceration hazard. Remedy:Refund Recall Date:October 27, 2021 Units:About 38,000 Consumer ContactLiberty Hardware toll-free at 844-811-4541 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET from Monday through Thursday and 9 […]
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy