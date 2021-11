Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance Saturday in their 27-7 win over the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Braelon Allen went over the 100-yard mark for the fourth consecutive game, finishing with 104 on a career-high 20 carries. Chez Mellusi wasn’t nearly as effective, averaging 2.5 yards over 19 attempts without a run longer than 5 yards. UW’s passing game was good early — Graham Mertz completed 10 of his first 12 attempts — and awful the rest of the way. Still, Mertz took care of the No. 1 priority on his to-do list: He didn’t turn over the ball against a defense that forces a lot of them. It didn’t come back to haunt the Badgers, but getting no points out of a drive that started at the Iowa 8 in the second quarter was brutal.

