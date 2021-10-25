CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunkport, ME

3 New England destinations are among the best places to go for Thanksgiving, according to Country Living

By Kristi Palma
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

One is "the ultimate Thanksgiving destination."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009yNZ_0cc95Jm200
A children's group takes a tour at Plimoth Patuxet Museums in Plymouth in 2019. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

If you’re skipping the home-cooked meal for a travel experience this Thanksgiving, New England has some of the best November destinations in the U.S., according to Country Living magazine.

The publication released a list of 20 best places to go for Thanksgiving in America and included Plymouth, Mass., Portsmouth, N.H., and Kennebunkport, Maine.

“We promise you’ll be grateful you explored one of these charming Thanksgiving towns,” Country Living wrote about its picks.

Plymouth, specifically Plimoth Patuxet Museums, a living history village that tells the story of 17th century life between the pilgrims and Wampanoag people, is “the ultimate Thanksgiving destination,” the publication wrote.

“Walk around the English Village, the Plimoth Grist Mill, the Wampanoag Homesite, and more,” Country Living wrote. “You’ll have a new appreciation for our history.”

Kennebunkport, Maine, is less crowded during the fall and early winter months. Country Living noted the destination’s walkable downtown, historic St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, and Goose Rocks beach.

For even more history, head over to Strawbery Banke Museum, in Portsmouth, N.H., where guests can learn 300 years of American history.

“Don’t forget a lobster dinner while you’re in town!” the publication wrote.

View the complete list of 20 best places to go for Thanksgiving in America.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

5 things to do when visiting Stow

<meta charset="utf-8">"Fall is the best time to visit Stow since all the apple orchards and farm stands are open." City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the cities and towns they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or e-mail [email protected].
STOW, MA
Boston

Arriving by seaplane? This Boston hotel will discount your rate.

The seaplane provides "a modern approach to traveling between two of America’s best cities." A Boston hotel just added seaplane service to its list of amenities. The 1,054-room Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, which opened in September, has partnered with seaplane operator Tailwind Air to offer guests 15 percent off room rates when using the city’s newest form of transportation. Tailwind Air launched nonstop service between Boston Harbor and New York City in August.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennebunkport, ME
Lifestyle
City
Kennebunkport, ME
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Kennebunkport, ME
Government
State
Maine State
Portsmouth, NH
Government
City
Plymouth, NH
City
Plymouth, ME
Boston

Amid new extreme weather events, the Perfect Storm feels more relevant than ever 30 years on

The deadly ocean storm, later immortalized in the acclaimed book and film, claimed the crew of the Andrea Gail out of Gloucester on Halloween in 1991. Mary Anne Shatford’s brother and mother appear in her dreams most frequently at this time of year. Bobby, lost at sea 30 years ago this week during the Perfect Storm aboard the Gloucester swordfishing boat Andrea Gail, and Ethel, who died nine years and two days later of cancer and a broken heart, infiltrate Shatford’s subconscious around Halloween.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston

Ski resorts counting on a return to normal on the slopes

JAY, Vt. (AP) — After a winter with mask mandates and restrictions on the number of people on lifts, ski resorts are expecting the upcoming season to be more like the pre-pandemic days on the slopes. Any virus-related protocols at resorts will vary depending on where they are and the...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Country Living#New England#Living History#Plimoth Patuxet Museums#Wampanoag#English#Episcopal Church#Strawbery Banke Museum#American
Boston

The Dish: 5 things to eat and drink in Boston right now

Including ghost pepper beer, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup flan, and lobster omelets. Wondering what to eat and drink in Boston this weekend? The Dish is a weekly guide to five things in the local restaurant and bar scene that are on my radar right now. Shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] to let me know what other dishes and drinks I should check out.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Bad enough the power’s been out, now there’s a bear

Marion police are warning residents to keep an eye out for a wayward bruin spotted near the Wareham line. Say a little prayer for the fine residents of Marion, Massachusetts. First, it was among the South Coast towns hard hit by this week’s nor’easter, suffering power outages that Eversource Energy is currently predicting won’t be remedied until 6 p.m. Saturday.
MARION, MA
Boston

Where to go trick-or-treating in and around Boston

Find out where to hit the street for sweets and haunts on Halloween night. This weekend, many Boston neighborhoods will once again close their streets to car traffic, stock up on candy, and host trick-or-treat events for the first time since 2019. While not every neighborhood is back to holding...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Boston

The Asgard and the Kinsale have closed for good

The bars cited an "ongoing pandemic, office buildings at low occupancy, chronic labor shortages," and more as the reasons behind their closures. Though there were hopes that the Asgard and the Kinsale — two Irish pubs in Cambridge and downtown Boston, respectively — might someday reopen, those hopes have officially been squashed. The pubs have closed for good.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Roslindale couple delivers baby at home mid-nor’easter

The storm was a little *extra* exciting for this Roslindale family. A Roslindale family welcomed a new member of the family this week, but perhaps not the way they’d planned to. While a nor’easter knocked out power to thousands, Chopaka Stobbart gave birth to baby Lukas in a bathtub around...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What are your favorite Halloween movies with Massachusetts ties?

Share your favorites below, or check out our 12 handpicked options. Thanks to horror maestro Stephen King, who has seen countless film and television adaptations of his work, Maine probably retains the title of horror movie capital of New England. But because of the Salem Witch Trials, a fascination with the Puritanical roots of our country, and a robust local film industry, Massachusetts likely isn’t far behind.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Get a buzz from this cold brew cocktail recipe

Cocktail Club host Jackson Cannon mixes a "well textured, lightly bittersweet concoction." If you can look past the painful brand checking in this video of the late great Dick Bradsell, you can learn almost all you need to know about making a great espresso martini. This latter twentieth-century legend of the London bar scene lays out the major components needed for the drink and relates the origin story of what, when he created it, was called the vodka espresso cocktail. In his telling, the scene is the late 80s and that year’s model is sitting at the bar asking Dick if he can mix up a drink that will both “wake her up and f*** her up.”
FOOD & DRINKS
Boston

First shows announced for Boston’s newest music venue Roadrunner

The 3,500-capacity Allston-Brighton venue will begin hosting shows at the end of March. Boston’s newest music venue, Roadrunner, just announced its very first concert lineup for this spring. The 3,500-capacity Allston-Brighton venue will begin hosting shows at the end of March, starting with indie pop act Bleachers. Roadrunner’s spring lineup...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy