3 New England destinations are among the best places to go for Thanksgiving, according to Country Living

A children's group takes a tour at Plimoth Patuxet Museums in Plymouth in 2019. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

If you’re skipping the home-cooked meal for a travel experience this Thanksgiving, New England has some of the best November destinations in the U.S., according to Country Living magazine.

The publication released a list of 20 best places to go for Thanksgiving in America and included Plymouth, Mass., Portsmouth, N.H., and Kennebunkport, Maine.

“We promise you’ll be grateful you explored one of these charming Thanksgiving towns,” Country Living wrote about its picks.

Plymouth, specifically Plimoth Patuxet Museums, a living history village that tells the story of 17th century life between the pilgrims and Wampanoag people, is “the ultimate Thanksgiving destination,” the publication wrote.

“Walk around the English Village, the Plimoth Grist Mill, the Wampanoag Homesite, and more,” Country Living wrote. “You’ll have a new appreciation for our history.”

Kennebunkport, Maine, is less crowded during the fall and early winter months. Country Living noted the destination’s walkable downtown, historic St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, and Goose Rocks beach.

For even more history, head over to Strawbery Banke Museum, in Portsmouth, N.H., where guests can learn 300 years of American history.

“Don’t forget a lobster dinner while you’re in town!” the publication wrote.

