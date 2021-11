An official with the Ford Motor Company has sent Tennessee Senators a text thanking them for the nearly $900 million incentive package approved last week, but has let them know the company is concerned about an effort to prohibit Tennessee companies from enforcing mask mandates for their employees. A top Ford official sent senators a […] The post Ford Motor Company officials weigh in as legislature plans to limit business mask mandates appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

