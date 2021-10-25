Owen Industries acquires Omaha Steel

YORK, PA. — A joint venture between ASB Real Estate Investments and Endurance Real Estate Group has acquired York Business Center, a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial facility located in the central part of the state, for approximately $91 million. The three-building property, which was 94 percent leased at the time of sale, sits on a 119-acre site near the intersection of Interstate 83 and State Route 30. Tenants include Harley-Davidson, which operates a preassembly facility that supports the nearby manufacturing plant, as well as printing company LSC Communications and nonprofit healthcare provider WellSpan. Building features include clear heights of up to 32 feet and parking for roughly 1,600 cars and 400 trailers. The seller was not disclosed.

YORK, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO