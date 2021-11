Don Miller has been coming to the annual Yakima Valley Veterans Stand Down and Benefits Fair for several years. This year, Miller, a Yakima resident who served in the U.S. Army from 1970-71, said he was impressed with the size of the event, which took up the arena floor at the Yakima Valley SunDome — especially when it came to learning about veterans’ benefits from the more than 100 service providers who were there.

