LoCash head into the ‘Woods & Water’ ﻿with new EP

Bowhunting is certainly not for the faint of heart. And it is certainly not for those who can’t take humiliation or disappointment very well. It is, however, probably one of the coolest activities on this planet! Okay, it sounds like I may be overstating it a bit, so let me revise it a little. Taking an animal with archery equipment is an accomplishment almost beyond words. Whether it is with a longbow, recurve, or compound bow, that euphoric sensation that comes with it, whether from success or failure, simply cannot be duplicated while hunting with any other weapon. In a lot of ways, bowhunting is a lot like life.
Comments / 0