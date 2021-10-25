CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

LoCash head into the ‘Woods & Water’ ﻿with new EP

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoCash are ready to take fans into the Woods & Water. The chart-topping duo of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas channel their backwoods upbringing into the new EP, out on November 5. The five-song project...

wncy.com

American Songwriter

Country Hitmakers LOCASH Ink Publishing Deal with BMG

On Monday (Oct.18), Chart-topping Country duo LOCASH have extended their global publishing agreement with BMG. Comprised of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, the pair agreed to stay on for another contractual term after a successful three years of the songwriting partnership. Signed to BBR Music Group/BMG’s Wheelhouse Records, represented by Red Light Management, LOCASH has the right people advocating for both their artistry as well as their songwriting contributions to other artists within the spanning genre.
CELEBRITIES
charlestongrit.com

New 5-single EP drops Oct. 23

The 5-song EP is my first self-produced album after spending the beginning of the pandemic learning to record and mix from home. I am a folk/soul singer-songwriter, and "artist of the heart," writing inspirational story-filled songs about things that matter most. With a background in social work, my lyrics are filled with hope and compassion while acoustic-driven performances include soulful vocals, energetic rhythms, fun grooves and a touch of quirkiness.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

LoCash To Release New EP Next Month

LoCash will release a five-song EP called Woods & Water on November 5th. Either Preston Brust or Chris Lucas had a hand in writing each song on the project along with the likes of The Beach Boys‘ Brian Wilson and Mike Love, as well as Nashville hitmakers like Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, and Ben Hayslip.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Bonobo shares new single, ‘Tides’ featuring Jamila Woods

Bonobo is preparing to release his new album, Fragments, on January 14, and ahead of the LP’s released he’s teasing what fans can expect on the tracklist with a new single, “Tides.” Featuring Jamila Woods, the track carries grooving tunes that mimic the movements of rocking waves, soft instrumentals creating small swells that ebb and flow alongside Woods’ pristine vocals. Speaking on her contribution to the track, Woods said in a press statement,
MUSIC
Person
Chris Lucas
WNCY

Nashville notes

Elvie Shane’s debut album, Backslider, arrives today. It contains his viral breakout hit, “My Boy.”. Mitchell Tenpenny is getting into the holiday spirit with the release of a new Christmas album, Naughty List. The 11-song collection features a mix of classics and originals, seven of which first came out on his Neon Christmas EP last year.
MUSIC
WNCY

Gabby Barrett readies a deluxe version of her hit debut ‘Goldmine’ album

This November, Gabby Barrett will drop a deluxe version of Goldmine, the hit debut project that propelled Gabby from an up-and-comer to bonafide superstar. The singer announced the news during a stop on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she was also performing her current single, “Footprints on the Moon.” That song — off the track list of the original Goldmine — follows back-to-back number-one hits “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.”
MUSIC
wkrq.com

EP #115 Telluride Blues and Brews Fest – Vol I: Mitch Woods

So this whole experience I’m about to share with you is really special to my heart. We have 3 episodes coming up that I got to record while at the Telluride Blues and Brews Festival 2021 last month. And ya’ll know I used to live in Telluride Colorado and find it’s where my soul is most at home. So I was over joyed when I got to collide my new life here in Cincy with Q102 and my former life in Colorado at the Festival, by recording some rad podcasts and meeting some legendary genre-shapers of our time. First here is Mitch Woods, he is a rock-a-boogie pianist who brings the freakin’ heat wherever he goes. I have no idea how old this man is but I gotta tell ya, he has the energy of a 23yr old who just fell in love for the first time. We recorded this conversation in an ice hockey rink that was turned into a venue, here we are in the green room sitting cozy on a couch 🙂 Please enjoy our short little convo and check out his music here Mitchwoods.com.
MUSIC
WNCY

Little Big Town is joining The Eagles on tour: “What a bucket list dream come true”

Little Big Town had a major piece of news to share on Friday: They’re the opening act for The Eagles’ upcoming 50th anniversary tour. The five-stop stadium trek will take place over the month of June 2022, and will include four shows in the U.K. and one in the Netherlands. It will conclude with a set at London’s 10-day music festival BST Hyde Park.
MUSIC
Kokomo Perspective

Woods and waters with Joe Martino

Bowhunting is certainly not for the faint of heart. And it is certainly not for those who can’t take humiliation or disappointment very well. It is, however, probably one of the coolest activities on this planet! Okay, it sounds like I may be overstating it a bit, so let me revise it a little. Taking an animal with archery equipment is an accomplishment almost beyond words. Whether it is with a longbow, recurve, or compound bow, that euphoric sensation that comes with it, whether from success or failure, simply cannot be duplicated while hunting with any other weapon. In a lot of ways, bowhunting is a lot like life.
HOBBIES
