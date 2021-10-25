CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Husker kickoff time Nov. 6 against OSU won't be finalized until Saturday night

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Elkhart Truth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska and Ohio State will have to wait a few more...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football Power 5 head coach fired, per report

Big news out of the Pac-12: Nick Rolovich is reportedly out as Washington State head coach. John Canzano of The Oregonian reports, per a WSU source, Rolovich and other WSU assistants have been terminated for cause. Rolovich’s status has been uncertain much of the 2021 season, as Washington state requires...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Husker#Osu
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At Kickoff For NFL Game Today

The New York Jets have just three wins since 2020 and have looked absolutely terrible in nearly all of their losses. So it should be no big shock that their terrible play finally has fans unwilling to shell out the cash to see them play. Just before kickoff of today’s...
NFL
Detroit News

Harper Woods receiver Tay'shawn Trent decommits from Michigan football

Michigan has lost an in-state commitment to the 2022 class, three-star receiver Tay’shawn Trent from Harper Woods announced Tuesday. Trent, in a post Tuesday on Twitter, thanked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and safeties coach Ron Bellamy for offer him “the opportunity of a life time” but was “dropping” is commitment.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WXYZ

'It sucks.' What Michigan players & coaches said after loss to Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
MICHIGAN STATE
thespun.com

FOX Is Getting Crushed For What Just Happened In Michigan vs. MSU

Michigan vs. Michigan State has been a wild one so far. FOX broadcaster Gus Johnson’s energy has been very appropriate for a game that has already had long touchdowns, dramatic takeaways, and even an attempted special teams trick play. Up 23-14 early in the third quarter, Jim Harbaugh got cute....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Dies In Fire At 27

The Ohio State community received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving a member of the 2014 national championship team. Former Buckeyes linebacker Devan Bogard has passed away this week. He was just 27 years old. Bogard reportedly passed away in an apartment fire in Elyria, Ohio this Tuesday. The Elyria Chronicle...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Deion Sanders Announces Update On His Health Status

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed his second-straight game on the sidelines this weekend as he continues to recover from foot surgery. Thankfully for him, his Tigers rewarded him with a win. Jackson State improved to 7-1 with a 28-19 victory of Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. The Tigers...
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Ex-Detroit Lion: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh must 'get the hell out' after MSU loss

If you think your mentions are bad, Taylor Lewan, just imagine watching the fourth-quarter game film from Michigan football's loss to Michigan State. Lewan, a former Michigan offensive lineman who plays for the Tennessee Titans, laid down some heavy smack talk less than a day before MSU and U-M kicked off in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the rivalry.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy