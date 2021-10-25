Fox News host makes surprising heartfelt plea for vaccines

The veteran host of “Your World with Neil Cavuto” tested positive for a breakthrough case of coronavirus last week.

During a Sunday appearance on Fox News’ “MediaBuzz,” Cavuto urged viewers to get vaccinated.

“We’ve lost nearly 800,000 in the U.S. Take the political speaking points and toss them, for now, I’m begging you. Toss them and think of what’s good, not only for yourself, but for those around you,” he said.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto pleaded with viewers to stop the politics and get vaccinated against COVID-19 days after announcing he tested positive for a breakthrough infection.

The veteran host of “Your World with Neil Cavuto” is immunocompromised as he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997 and also successfully recovered from cancer.

During an interview on the network’s “MediaBuzz” Sunday, Cavuto noted half of breakthrough cases being reported occur among immunocompromised people, and he stressed the importance of getting the vaccine to stay safe.

“I feel very strongly — and I know we live in this hyper-politicized age — that people get vaccinated. I know a lot of people say it’s a private decision, I get that, I appreciate that. But I’d like to urge people of all sorts, please get vaccinated,” Cavuto said.

“I cannot stress this enough, this is not about left or right, this is not about who is conservative or liberal. Last time I checked, everyone, regardless of their political persuasion, is coming down with this,” he added.

Cavuto announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday and said doctors told him he would be in a far more dire situation without the vaccine.

The announcement came on the same day CNN anchor John King revealed he has multiple sclerosis while on the air. The revelation occurred during a live segment of King’s daily show “Inside Politics” focusing on vaccine mandates. King disclosed his diagnosis while discussing former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s death due to COVID-19 complications.

The vaccine issue, particularly when it comes to mandates, has become a political flash point in the U.S. A recent poll from The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 77 percent of Democrats approve of President Biden’s vaccine mandate for employers, compared to just 27 percent of Republicans.

