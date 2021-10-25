CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fox News host makes surprising heartfelt plea for vaccines

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zG1rM_0cc91zGM00
  • The veteran host of “Your World with Neil Cavuto” tested positive for a breakthrough case of coronavirus last week.
  • During a Sunday appearance on Fox News’ “MediaBuzz,” Cavuto urged viewers to get vaccinated.
  • “We’ve lost nearly 800,000 in the U.S. Take the political speaking points and toss them, for now, I’m begging you. Toss them and think of what’s good, not only for yourself, but for those around you,” he said.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto pleaded with viewers to stop the politics and get vaccinated against COVID-19 days after announcing he tested positive for a breakthrough infection.

The veteran host of “Your World with Neil Cavuto” is immunocompromised as he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997 and also successfully recovered from cancer.

During an interview on the network’s “MediaBuzz” Sunday, Cavuto noted half of breakthrough cases being reported occur among immunocompromised people, and he stressed the importance of getting the vaccine to stay safe.

“I feel very strongly — and I know we live in this hyper-politicized age — that people get vaccinated. I know a lot of people say it’s a private decision, I get that, I appreciate that. But I’d like to urge people of all sorts, please get vaccinated,” Cavuto said.

“I cannot stress this enough, this is not about left or right, this is not about who is conservative or liberal. Last time I checked, everyone, regardless of their political persuasion, is coming down with this,” he added.

Our country is in a historic fight against the coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“We’ve lost nearly 800,000 in the U.S. Take the political speaking points and toss them, for now, I’m begging you. Toss them and think of what’s good, not only for yourself, but for those around you,” he said.

Cavuto announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday and said doctors told him he would be in a far more dire situation without the vaccine.

The announcement came on the same day CNN anchor John King revealed he has multiple sclerosis while on the air. The revelation occurred during a live segment of King’s daily show “Inside Politics” focusing on vaccine mandates. King disclosed his diagnosis while discussing former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s death due to COVID-19 complications.

The vaccine issue, particularly when it comes to mandates, has become a political flash point in the U.S. A recent poll from The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 77 percent of Democrats approve of President Biden’s vaccine mandate for employers, compared to just 27 percent of Republicans.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 21

Jim Hall
6d ago

“It clearly doesn’t work as is clearly seen in my own case but please please please go get the dangerous and useless poke”.

Reply(9)
7
Related
mediaite.com

Fox News Host Destroys Tucker Carlson’s Replacement Theory

Tucker Carlson once again made the case last night that the Democratic Party is “replacing” Americans with undocumented immigrants, a group the Fox News host describes as “more obedient” Democratic voters. Carlson has been promoting the idea on his Fox News show for months, despite a public backlash against a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Not Even Fox News Is Standing By Devin Nunes’s Latest Petty Lawsuit

Nearly three dozen national and local news organizations—including Fox News—signed an amicus brief filed Wednesday asking the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider an unusual decision from September, in which Rep. Devin Nunes’s defamation suit against journalist Ryan Lizza, now at Politico, and his former employer, Hearst Magazines, was brought back from the dead over a tweet. The brief—first reported by CNN—warns that “if permitted to stand,” the appeals court’s recent ruling “will lower the bar” for public officials “to state claims for defamation and encourage the filing of meritless defamation lawsuits by imbuing them with the power to stop subsequent critical speech.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Fox News' Coronavirus Hypocrisy In Scathing Takedown

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News for pushing anti-vaxxer talking points and coronavirus misinformation to the public while getting vaccinated themselves behind the scenes and enforcing pandemic safety protocols in their offices. Kimmel pointed to a new report from progressive watchdog group Media Matters that finds the right-wing network undermined...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Cavuto
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News Names Carley Shimkus Co-Host of ‘Fox & Friends First’

The early morning cable news revolving door continues to turn. On Friday, Fox News said that Carley Shimkus would be the new co-host for the 4-6 a.m. program Fox & Friends First, alongside Todd Piro. She replaces Jillian Mele, who is leaving the company after four years to pursue an MBA at La Salle University in Philadelphia. Her first day is Monday, Nov. 1. Shimkus had been a reporter and fill-in anchor at Fox News. She started her career at the company at Fox Business Network as a production assistant in 2009. “Carley brings great experience to this role developed over nearly a decade at Fox News Media and we are excited to have her join Fox & Friends First,” said Gavin Hadden, FNC’s vp morning programming, in a statement. “We wish Jillian all the best as she returns home to Philadelphia and thank her for her outstanding contribution and dedication to the Fox & Friends franchise.” The changes at Fox News follow a similar shake-up at MSNBC’s early morning program Way Too Early. Kasie Hunt left the program over the summer, with former AP White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire tapped to take it over earlier this week.  
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

CNN’s Acosta, Stelter Slam Fox News Stars for Thinking They’re ‘In Some Kind Revolutionary War Against Vaccines,’ Praise Cavuto As ‘A Man On An Island’

CNN’s Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter dunked on their rival news network during a segment on CNN Newsroom Sunday, describing Fox News stars as “think[ing] they are in some kind of Revolutionary War against vaccines,” but praising Neil Cavuto as “a man on an island at Fox News” for his heartfelt message encouraging viewers to get vaccinated.
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Fox News Contributor Boasts to Bongino That She is Unvaccinated: ‘I’m Doubling Down as a Middle Finger to Biden’s Tyranny’

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe declared her refusal to be vaccinated for the express purpose of insulting the Joe Biden administration. Boothe appeared on Unfiltered With Dan Bongino Saturday night to rail against the Biden administration’s desire to “control” and “force his opponents to submit to him.” As she slammed the administration’s advancement of vaccine mandates, she told Bongino “I’m not vaccinated,” and she proceeded to explain why.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News
mediaite.com

Jimmy Kimmel Torches ‘Soppy Bag of Phlegm’ Tucker Carlson for Losing it Over Biden’s Handling of Covid

Jimmy Kimmel went after Tucker Carlson for ridiculing President Joe Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, calling the Fox News host a “soppy bag of phlegm.”. “Even though [Donald Trump] announced that we’d rounded a corner more than a year ago, and his Fox friends enthusiastically agreed, actually he infected his inner circle and vice versa with Covid,” Kimmel said on Wednesday night. “Some people like Tucker Carlson are still working hard to criticize Joe Biden for the way he’s handling this.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Ex-Fox News Host Eric Bolling Hits Network’s Vax Policy: Primetime Hosts ‘Say the Complete Opposite of What They Reported Just Hours Prior’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling went after his former employer on Monday, targeting Chris Wallace and the network’s vaccine requirements in particular. Bolling left Fox News in 2017 after he was accused of sexual harassment, which reportedly included sending lewd photos to coworkers. He denied the allegations at the time. Last...
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Hosts Trashed For ‘Disgraceful’ Spin On Colin Powell’s Death

Personalities on Fox News were slammed for using the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell from complications of COVID-19 to question the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. Hosts Tucker Carlson, Will Cain and John Roberts each faced backlash for their commentary. Powell, 84, was fully vaccinated, but had...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Hollywood Reporter

Sean Hannity: “Plenty of People at Fox” Don’t Agree With My Political Opinions

Fox News, now 25 years in, has never had more competition. There are the longtime cable news rivals, CNN and MSNBC, of course, but also newer competition from the right in the form of Newsmax and others. Despite that competition, Fox News has maintained its grip on the conservative news ecosystem. Sean Hannity, who has been with the channel since the beginning, thinks he knows why. “I would argue with a lot of these other channels, if they even exist I because I really don’t like to pay much attention to them, is that they claim that they’re balanced, they claim that...
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson Makes Totally Untrue Statement About Vaccines, Citing 'Science'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued to mislead his viewers about COVID-19 on Wednesday, telling them that vaccinated and unvaccinated people spread the coronavirus in the same way. “The vaccinated spread COVID just like the unvaccinated. There’s no difference actually,” Carlson said during a rant about Seattle public employees who...
SCIENCE
The Independent

CNN host blasts Rupert Murdoch for trying to ‘destroy’ America with Fox News

Host Brianna Keilar asked “Why does Rupert Murdoch want to destroy America?” on CNN’s New Day morning show with John Berman.The presenters, along with the network’s senior political analyst John Avlon, were discussing Tucker Carlson’s new 6 January documentary-style conspiracy show called Patriot Purge, set to air 1 November on Fox Nation.In the trailer for the show, titles flash up on the screen saying “The War On Terror 2.0" and "The plot against the people". “The helicopters have left Afghanistan and how they’ve landed here at home,” says Mr Carlson.“The left is hunting the right,” says a voiceover in the teaser....
ENTERTAINMENT
AOL Corp

Chris Hayes challenges Tucker Carlson to resign over Fox News's vaccine mandate

Chris Hayes called out Tucker Carlson during Wednesday's All In With Chris Hayes. Hayes pointed out that Carlson has been a vocal opponent to vaccine mandates, both in the private and public sectors, while also adhering to his own company’s policies. Carlson has bashed mandates as “tyrannical” and referred to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate as “a form of sadomasochism,” which Hayes found ironic.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hill

The Hill

376K+
Followers
43K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy