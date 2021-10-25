CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Reviews: Age of Empires 4 - Another Hit on Game Pass

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree days before the release of Age of Empires 4, first reviews of the game appeared online. It seems that we are witnessing both a successful return of the iconic series, as well as the debut of one of the best strategy games of the year, available from launch in Xbox...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

The Top 10 Best GameCube Games Of All Time

The Gamecube is certainly the hidden gem of Nintendo’s history. Released in 2001, the Gamecube saw Nintendo embrace a more adult direction with games such as Resident Evil released on the system, alongside its more family-friendly titles such as Super Mario. The console went on to sell 22 million units and is remembered fondly by fans today. Here are the top 10 best Gamecube games of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Age of Empires 4 and Dragon Ball FighterZ - Xbox Game Pass For Late October 2021

In October, the Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get their hands on 11 more titles, including Age of Empires IV and Outriders. Microsoft presented the games which will appear in the Xbox Game Pass service in the second half of October. This time there are as many as 11 of them, three of which are debuting in the service. It's also worth mentioning that Microsoft is celebrating three months of big game releases on the service, counting from the release of Psychonauts 2 to the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update for Minecraft.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Outriders’, ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’, and ‘Age of Empires IV’ among new slate of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles heading to its Xbox Game Pass service, with eleven new games joining the lineup. As announced on the Xbox blog, sci-fi shooter Outriders is available through Game Pass for PC, while new indie title Into the Pit – described as a “fast-paced retro-FPS roguelite” – launches on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud gaming. Both games are arriving on the service today, October 19.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Gamesradar#Game Informer#Strategy Game#Age Of Empires#Xbox Game Pass#Relic Entertainment#Gamingtrend#Wccftech#Pcgamesn#Vg247 4 5#Vgc#Wellplayed#Screenrant
SlashGear

Xbox Game Pass late October 2021 additions: Age of Empires IV, Alan Wake

Yesterday, Microsoft announced that Outriders from Square Enix would soon be joining Xbox Game Pass for PC. At the time of that announcement, we speculated that Microsoft would soon reveal the rest of the games hitting Xbox Game Pass in the second half of October, and we were right. Microsoft announced those games today, and it looks like Xbox Game Pass is getting a lot of additions in the latter half of the month.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

Age of Empires IV and Real-Time Strategy Games' Rocky History

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition regularly cracks 20,000 simultaneous players on Steam, putting it in league with legendary RPGs like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. 2020’s unexpected remaster of the original Command & Conquer saw more than 42,000 concurrent players on Steam at launch. And gaming’s largest companies, including Microsoft and Tencent, are bankrolling studios behind new RTS entries like Age of Empires IV, which is set for release on October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Wired

Age of Empires IV Is a Solid Strategy Game Stuck in the Past

The result is a quick, punchy game. Your economy is easy to get rolling and requires far less babysitting than in AoE II, and your soldiers are generally smart enough to behave themselves and make reasonably intelligent decisions. New and returning victory conditions, including the elimination of key enemy buildings and the control of sacred sites on the map, encourage knockout blows rather than lengthy slogs. While it’s possible for players to amass powerful defenses, you’ll also start trading blows much faster than it takes a standard AoE II match to really get rolling.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Orcs Must Die! 3 - Endless War v.1.3.2 - Game mod - Download

Endless War is a mod for Orcs Must Die 3, created by NellsRelo. Be sure to check out game’s community Discord so you can get prompt support if they run into any issues. Endless War places all Story and Weekly Challenge maps into Orcs Must Die 3's Endless Mode. Both Regular and War Scenarios are supported. Leaderboards are not guaranteed to work, and War Scenarios may get especially laggy, but what is guaranteed is a lot of hours spent fighting orcs.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Age of Empires 4’s “Min Spec” mode is essentially an Xbox 360 Game

Microsoft has announced that Age of Empires 4 has a seriously impressive “Min Spec” mode to make the game as accessible as possible. With Age of Empires 4 being the series’ first brand new game in 16 years, Microsoft, World’s Edge, and Relic Entertainment wanted to make sure that as many people as possible could play the game, and they knew that not everyone would have access to the latest hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Age of Empires 2 Game Download

Users can now enjoy the new interface and graphics and the option to select a resolution in 4K settings. There is also the unique single-user campaign, “Last Khans,” and many other features. Developers also added four new civilizations and made all the updates to the original game available. The gameplay...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Age of Empires 4 is already a hit on Steam

If the years of Age of Empires fans begging for a sequel didn’t give it away, people have spent a long time hungry for a new entry in the classic series of strategy games. Well, Age of Empires IV is here, and it’s already burning up the Steam charts – the player count is bigger than any of the previous remasters and re-releases, and the game is sitting comfortably among Steam’s top 20.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

‘Age of Empires IV’ is the History Channel in game form. Just don’t take it literally.

Developer: Relic Entertainment, World’s Edge | Publisher: Xbox Game Studios. History documentaries are a cornerstone of the television experience. You’re sitting there, flipping through channels or scrolling across a streaming platform’s feed, and you find a 60 minute exploration of Celtic warfare, or siege engines of the ancient world. You select your choice and fall into a world of bold assertions about the way things used to be and talking heads who speak confidently about the thoughts and feelings of people a thousand years dead. It all washes over you, reenactments and dissolves and forging montages, and in the end you feel like you probably learned something. “Age of Empires IV” is this feeling of “accomplishment” in video game form.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Age of Empires 4 With a Great Launch on Steam

Age of Empires 4 sparked a lot of interest among players. The title achieves excellent results on Steam. After 16 years since the release of the last game, we've finally seen the release of Age of Empires 4. Taking into account the reputation of the brand and the long break, it is not surprising that the game attracted tons of attention from the players. This can be seen, among other things, by the game's results on Steam, which - by the standards of the genre - are truly impressive.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Punisher - The Punisher Widescreen Fix v.24042016 - Game mod - Download

The Punisher Resolution Patch is a mod for The Punisher, created by ThirteenAG. The Punisher was released in 2005. Back then widescreen monitors were pretty rare rare and those that were available didn’t support high resolutions. This causes problems when trying to play the game today. This mod removes those...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Age of Empires 4 Launches Today; Fans Have Waited 16 Years

In a few hours we will witness the release of Age of Empires 4, the long-awaited new installment of the popular RTS game series. The day that fans of historical RTS game have been waiting for for a long time has finally arrived. In a few hours Age of Empires IV, a new installment of the most popular series of this genre, will launch. The game will be unlocked today at 9 am PT.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Important Changes in Minecraft 1.18; Devs Recommend Making Backups

The new snapshot of update 1.18 for Minecraft introduces conversion of old „pieces” of the world. The developers recommend making a backup copy of the game world. Minecraft has received another snapshot from update 1.18, Caves & Cliffs: Part 2;. The developers recommend that you back up your in-game world...
VIDEO GAMES

