First Reviews: Age of Empires 4 - Another Hit on Game Pass

In October, the Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get their hands on 11 more titles, including Age of Empires IV and Outriders. Microsoft presented the games which will appear in the Xbox Game Pass service in the second half of October. This time there are as many as 11 of them, three of which are debuting in the service. It's also worth mentioning that Microsoft is celebrating three months of big game releases on the service, counting from the release of Psychonauts 2 to the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update for Minecraft.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO