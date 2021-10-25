CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePickleball is a fun, rapidly growing sport enjoyed by all ages and skill levels. The game combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong...

www.minneapolisparks.org

Milton Daily Standard

Pickleball’s popularity is soaring. Two of the sport’s phenoms got their start in Pennsylvania

Pickleball may be the fastest-growing sport in the country, but Hannah Rose Nussbaum was not one of the game’s ardent enthusiasts — at least not initially. That’s because Nussbaum, a collegiate basketball player who would utilize the indoor courts at her local gym on weekends, found them taken over one morning by temporary boundary lines and 20-foot nets stretched across the gym floor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Marshall County Tribune-Courier

Calvert City Pickleball wins medals in Louisville Pickleball Tournament

In July, WLKY reported on the grand opening for a new outdoor pickleball complex at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park. Six of the park’s tennis courts had been converted into 16 pickleball courts where public play, tournaments, leagues, lessons, camps and related activities are now held. Kentucky Tourism Arts and...
CALVERT CITY, KY
santansun.com

Mega indoor pickleball venue coming to Chandler

It was only a matter of time and Chandler resident Mike Rodrigues is seizing the moment. Sometime in the first three months of 2022, he plans to open Pickleball Kingdom, a 16-court indoor facility in Chandler that will eliminate the biggest problem facing devotees of the fast-growing sport: Arizona’s weather.
CHANDLER, AZ
New Haven Register

Darien celebrates opening of new pickleball, refurbished basketball courts

DARIEN — Residents now have some new or upgraded recreational offerings to enjoy in town. The town recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the four new pickleball courts at Cherry Lawn Park. Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing recreational activities in Darien, particularly since the onset of the COVID-19...
DARIEN, CT
Axios Twin Cities

Pickleball picks up in Minneapolis with new club opening

The growing population of Twin Cities pickleball players are about to have access to a lot more courts. What's happening: Lucky Shots, a 12-court indoor pickleball club at 3300 5th St. NE, opened last week. The owners of the Northeast Minneapolis spot previously told Axios it would be the biggest pickleball facility in the metro, with room to expand. Meanwhile, the first dedicated pickleball courts in the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board system will open next spring at Dickman Park in northeast Minneapolis.The Park Board is now proposing to turn two of the tennis courts at Lake Nokomis Community Center into dedicated pickleball courts, plus add pickleball striping to the tennis courts along Minnehaha Creek at Bloomington Avenue. It's also proposing to add two dedicated pickleball courts to Loring Park. Driving the trend: Once a sport played almost exclusively by the graying, millienials are picking up the game and driving down the average age of participants. Weigh in on the Park Board's pickleball plans here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minneapolisparks.org

Winter Youth Sports registration is open!

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) offers great opportunities for youth to play organized sports this winter! Registration just opened for basketball, hockey, gymnastics and wrestling programs and leagues across the city. Click the “Register” button to learn more, browse options and sign up. You can also contact your...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
coronadonewsca.com

Coronado Optimist Club Hosts PickleBall Tournament

The Optimist Club of Coronado held a fun and successful PickleBall tournament at the Coronado Cays Tennis Center on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3. More than 70 players competed in nine different skill levels and team combinations over the two-day event, raising over $20K to support youth programs in Coronado. The Optimists congratulate the following tournament medalists:
CORONADO, CA
YourErie

Pickleball tournament takes place at Westwood Racquet Club

A pickleball tournament happened on October 30th at Westwood Racquet Club on Zuck Road. Twenty eight teams from Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York played in this tournament. There was also a women’s team that played later in the evening. The president of the Erie Pickleball Player Association is hoping that the tournaments will bring more […]
ERIE, PA
Saipan Tribune

Dunlop, Poole top first-ever pickleball tourney

Donn Dunlop and Leith Poole were named co-champions of the first-ever tournament pickleball tournament on Saipan organized by Paradise Pickleball Club last Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Capitol Hill tennis courts. Dunlop, a retired boat captain, and Poole, a physical education teacher at Marianas High School, both totaled 105 points...
TENNIS

