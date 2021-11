Days spent in the kitchen with her grandmother, aunts and mother are fond memories Loretta Barrett Oden holds of her childhood. It was the 1940s in Shawnee, home of Oden's tribe, the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. It's where she learned to cook, learned what it meant to grow her own food and learned how food can be instrumental in bringing people together.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO