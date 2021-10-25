Final Fantasy XVI, Gotham Knights and Gollum May Appear on State of Play

"Your father, that helmet, you, they're all connected." Vertical has unveiled a trailer for a peculiar fantasy action thriller titled Alpha Rift, which seems to be another homage to Dungeons & Dragons from a fan who loves to play tabletop games. When a helmet thrusts Nolan into a world of modern-day knights fighting supernatural evil, he's forced to become the hero he was destined to be. When he puts on the mysterious old armored helmet, his whole world changes. The helmet comes to life and calls out to an evil demon who was imprisoned by Nolan's father. Nolan discovers he's next in the bloodline, heir to The Nobleman, destined to become a hero whether he wants to be or not. Aaron Dalla Villa stars as Nolan, with Lance Henriksen, Richel Nielsen, Philip N. Williams, Graham Wolfe, Allyson Malandra, and Peter Patrikios. This kind of plays like a mashup of Highlander with The Kid Who Would Be King with D&D. Alas it doesn't look that great - I'd recommend watching The Kid Who Would Be King instead, especially if you've never seen it.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO