Final Fantasy XVI, Gotham Knights and Gollum May Appear on State of Play

By Editorials
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated cards for several products on PlayStation Store may hint at what games we'll see during State of Play on this Wednesday. Final Fantasy XVI and Gotham Knights promise to be the highlights of the show. When informing you on Friday about the next episode of State of Play,...

