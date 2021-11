Project management platform ClickUp raised $400 million in Series C funding this week, and founder and CEO Zeb Evans joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about taking the added funds to help make the workplace more efficient by being a one-stop-shop for office needs. He also discussed a growing demand for his company's services during the pandemic as companies seek solutions to keep their employees on the same page.

