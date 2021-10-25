CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Adele's 'Easy on Me' Dominates Both Billboard Global Charts

By Gary Trust
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlus, and adding to British acts' highlights, Elton John and Dua Lipa's "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)" reaches the Global Excl. U.S. top five, climbing from No. 6 to No. 5. Billboard's two global charts, which began in September 2020 and recently marked their first year, rank songs based on streaming and...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ Is Powering to No. 1 In U.K.

Adele has been sorely missed in the U.K., where her comeback track is hurtling to the top spot. Based on sales and streaming data for the first 48 hours of the chart week, Adele’s “Easy on Me” has racked up 70,000 chart sales in the U.K. and is on track to record the biggest opening week for any single this year.
CELEBRITIES
MySanAntonio

Adele's new single 'Easy on Me' shatters Spotify, Amazon Music records

LONDON - Six years since the release of her last album, Adele is back - and within just 24 hours she shattered records. Streaming service Spotify announced this weekend that the British singer's new single "Easy on Me," which was released Friday, broke a new record for the most streams in a single day.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Adele skyrockets into Number 1 on the Official Trending Chart with Easy On Me

Adele has flown straight into Number 1 on this week's Official Trending Chart with her comeback single Easy On Me. The first track from the British superstar's upcoming fourth album 30, Easy On Me debuted alongside its self-referential music video, was streamed 9.9 million times in the UK across the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Adele
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Elton John
987thebull.com

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ Breaks iTunes Record for Fastest No.1 Song

Fans are very excited about Adele’s new song, “Easy on Me.” So it’s no surprise that the song is already breaking records. @Chartdata tweeted out that the tune reached No. 1 in just three minutes to break the record on the US iTunes chart. Before Adele, the previous record-holder was Ariana Grande, whose song, “Positions,” hit No. 1 in under ten minutes. So far, iTunes or Apple has yet to confirm the new record.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Adele's new single Easy On Me soars straight to number one - breaking a SECOND Official UK Chart record with 24million streams this week

She may have been away from the scene for the last six years. But Adele proved she hasn’t lost her star power as her new single soared straight to the top of the charts. Easy On Me topped the Official Singles Chart with 217,300 sales in its first week - the highest week one figure since Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You, which earned 226,800 in January 2017.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard Charts#Global 200#British#Mrc Data#The Billboard Global Excl
Billboard

Adele's ‘Easy On Me’ Smashes Records En Route to U.K. No. 1

Adele's comeback is complete, as the superstar English singer sets a U.K. sales record on her return. “Easy On Me” (Columbia) cruises to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, Adele’s third leader in her homeland after "Someone Like You" (2011) and "Hello" (2015). The new track carves up...
MUSIC
Vulture

Adele Takes an Easy Ride to No. 1 With ‘Easy on Me’

Well, Adele didn’t go easy on the charts. The singer-songwriter broke records to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “Easy on Me,” her first new song in over five years and the lead single off her upcoming album 30. Notably, this isn’t a No. 1 debut for Adele — “Easy on Me” actually debuted at No. 68 last week, off just five hours of tracking, since it was released at midnight on October 15 in the U.K., or 7 p.m. ET on October 14 in the U.S. (Her decision to time the release to midnight U.K. time paid off, earning her a No. 1 debut on the U.K. Singles chart.) Still, it becomes her fifth No. 1 single, after “Hello” in 2015. “Easy on Me” summited the chart thanks in large part to radio, where Adele earned 65 million audience impressions — also leading the song to debut at No. 4 on the Radio Songs chart, the highest debut since the chart began tracking all formats in 1998. Additionally, “Easy on Me” earned 53.9 million U.S. streams and 74,000 downloads, topping both streaming and sales — the first song to simultaneously top two separate metrics in a single week since Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license.” And while the Hot 100 only accounts for U.S. streams, “Easy on Me” broke Spotify’s record for most streams in 24 hours globally upon its release, besting BTS’s “Butter” with 24 million streams. Now, after Adele’s last chart topper, “Hello,” spent ten straight weeks at No. 1 from 2015–16, the question becomes how easy it’ll be for “Easy on Me” to keep its run going.
MUSIC
Billboard

Adele Blankets Global Charts With Combined 332 Million Worldwide Streams

Further down both charts, 10 additional Adele songs from among her previous albums 19, 21 and 25 (released in 2008, 2011 and 2015, respectively) surge. Combined, the 11 hits total 332 million streams and 152,000 downloads sold around the world in the tracking week. The British singer-songwriter's catalog stampede is...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
kpopstarz.com

HYBE Labels Artists Dominate the Top 10 of Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart in the 24-Hour and Seventh-Day Updates

From BTS to ENHYPEN, the artists from HYBE Labels are dominating the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot Trending Songs Chart, powered by Twitter. Hot Trending Songs Chart is Billboard's newly launched chart that ranks the most talked-about or most-mentioned songs on Twitter. It is a chart that shows real-time rankings of the songs for the last 24 hours or the last seven days.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

'Easy' Money: Adele's Return Lifts Her Entire Streaming Catalog

This week, Adele joined the exclusive club of superstars including Taylor Swift, Drake, BTS and Ariana Grande to launch a new album cycle in the past year with a No. 1 single. With its release on Oct. 15, her piano ballad, “Easy On Me,” scored lofty streaming numbers to top the Hot 100, becoming her fifth No. 1 single ahead of her fourth studio album, 30.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kygo & X Ambassadors Debut on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart With 'Undeniable'

Plus, moves for ILLENIUM & Thirty Seconds to Mars, Elton John & Dua Lipa, Dillon Francis, and Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow. Kygo commands a No. 8 debut on Billboard's multimetric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (dated Oct. 30) with "Undeniable," featuring X Ambassadors. The song earned 2 million U.S. streams in its first week, ending Oct. 21, according to MRC Data.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Justin Bieber Floats to First Top Triller U.S. No. 1 With 'Ghost'

Bieber had previously climbed as high as No. 2 with ‘Peaches.’. Justin Bieber dethrones Drake on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart with “Ghost,” which debuts atop the survey dated Oct. 30. The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy