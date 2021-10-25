CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Rust' Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Loaded Prop Gun Had 'Flippant' Attitude Toward On-Set Safety, Colleagues Claim

By Bernie Zilio
Radar Online.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the investigation into the fatal shooting that shut down production of Alec Baldwin's latest film continues, former colleagues are speaking out against Rust's assistant director, Dave Halls, who is reportedly responsible for handing the actor the prop gun he used to accidentally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injury director Joel...

radaronline.com

Comments / 2

Rattlehead
5d ago

No such thing as a prop gun that is loaded and able to fire live rounds.Baldwin pulled the trigger. He is solely responsible. Involuntary woman slaughter.

Reply(1)
4
Whiskey Riff

Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Alec Baldwin
The Independent

JD Vance under fire for ‘callous’ tweet seeking Donald Trump’s reaction to Alec Baldwin set shooting

Author and Republican Senate candidate JD Vance has come under fire for a “callous” tweet seeking Donald Trump’s reaction to Alec Baldwin’s fatal on-set shooting in New Mexico.Baldwin was filming his forthcoming movie Rust on Thursday when he discharged a prop gun, killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.Vance referenced the incident in a tweet on Friday after Baldwin broke his silence to say his “heart is broken.”“Dear @jack let Trump back on. We need Alec Baldwin tweets,” Vance wrote, tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.The post drew outrage from critics accusing Vance of exploiting the...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

‘Rust’ Chief Electrician Says Halyna Hutchins Death Was Result Of “Negligence And Unprofessionalism”

Serge Svetnoy, the gaffer, or chief electrician, on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust is laying the blame for the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the negligence of the film’s armorer and producers. In a scathing Facebook post yesterday, Svetnoy called out “the person who was supposed to check the weapon on the site did not do this; the person who had to announce that the loaded gun was on the site did not do this; the person who should have checked this weapon before bringing it to the set did not do it.” “To save a dime sometimes,”...
MOVIES
#Guns#Gun Safety#Assistant Directors#Pyrotechnicians#The Daily Mail
New York Post

Photos show Alec Baldwin’s children and cat leaving NYC home

Alec Baldwin’s kids and pet cat were seen leaving their Manhattan home on Friday — after wife Hilaria Baldwin reportedly left earlier amid the trauma of the tragic accident that killed a cinematographer on the set of his latest movie. Photos show a woman in sunglasses shuttling some of the...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Candace Owens slammed for calling accidental Alec Baldwin shooting ‘poetic justice’

Rightwing pundit Candace Owens provoked a furious response on social media for taking “perverse pleasure” in Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting on the set of Rust.Ms Owens wrote in a since-deleted post on Twitter that the death of Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Rust in New Mexico in Thursday was “poetic justice” for Mr Baldwin’s criticism of Donald Trump.She said the actor had spent “four years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers”, in reference to Mr Baldwin’s portrayal of the former president on Saturday Night Live.“What has happened to Alec would be an example...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Reacts To Fatal Shooting: ‘Wishing I Could Hug My Dad’

Ireland Baldwin posted a supportive message for dad Alec after the tragic accident that involved the fatal shooting of his DP Halnya Hutchins. Ireland Baldwin, 25, took to Instagram to post a message after dad Alec Baldwin, 63, “discharged” a prop gun that killed his Director of Photography. “My love and support go to Halnya Hutchins‘ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza,” Ireland penned via IG story on Friday, Oct. 22, also mentioning the injured director of Rust. “And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today,” Alec’s daughter concluded in her brief statement.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin’s Rust stunt double accidentally fired two rounds before fatal shooting

A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE - Rust Assistant Director who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun had a 'flippant' attitude toward safety and 'let actors on other sets walk off without turning weapons back in'

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun loaded with live ammunition that he used to accidentally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has a reputation for being laxed with safety and was 'flippant' toward firearms on previous movie sets, DailyMail.com has been told. David Halls is the assistant director of...
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Admits Alec Baldwin, Assistant Director David Halls & Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Are 'The Focus Of Investigation' In 'Rust' Shooting

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza is giving more details about the ongoing investigation into last week’s fatal shooting on set of Rust. On Thursday, October 21, Alec Baldwin, 63, was filming for the Western film when he pulled the trigger on a prop gun that was loaded with live ammunition, wounding director Joel Souza, 48, and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPTV

Donald Trump Jr. sells 'Alec Baldwin kills people' shirts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Donald Trump Jr. is selling shirts lampooning actor Alec Baldwin for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a film set last week. The eldest son of former President Donald Trump has shirts that say, "Guns don't kill people Alec Baldwin kills people" for sale on his website.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

Alec Baldwin facing backlash for 2017 tweet questioning 'how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone'

Actor Alec Baldwin is facing criticism for a 2017 tweet he posted in which he questions "how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone." On Thursday, Baldwin, 63, was at the center of a Hollywood tragedy that unfolded on the set of the movie "Rust." Authorities said that Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was identified as the crew member taken to the hospital. He has since been released, "Rust" star Frances Fisher claimed on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA

