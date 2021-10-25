Muniq | 10/25/21

A new heroin-like drug is sweeping the streets… and it’s legal in NC. Word on the street is there’s a trendy drug in town (and sweeping the country) that’s dangerously addictive—but 100% legal in NC… and as easy to get here as a pack of smokes or vape juice. Banned...
With President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate looming, many Americans have attempted to avoid the order by requesting religious exemptions. Unfortunately, this has left big U.S. companies finding new ways to process those requests, a new report details. The Wall Street Journal detailed in a new report that several U.S....
As numbers of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination continues to grow as a condition of employment, questions also grow about what’s next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who’ve been terminated or resigned. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had begun mandatory vaccination policies for employees as of Sept. 27.
There are thousands of families that may qualify for a chance to get $1,000 per month for one year through a new pilot program. Applications are being accepted in the City of Los Angeles from households that currently reside there. The program is called BIG:LEAP, or Basic Income Guaranteed: Los...
As of November 8, new rules will apply to foreign nationals entering the United States. “The Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions,” AFAR noted. Biden concluded, “to adopt an air travel policy...
Massachusetts is definitely home to some strange laws. Many of the laws were passed years, and years ago so they don't really hold up or are enforced today, yet they are still on the books. One particular Massachusetts law I found interesting is something that people do every day in...
In a recent study published in Science, researchers found a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot. In fact, while the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) led to strong CD4+ (helper) T cell,...
It is unlikely that Congress will approve funding for a fourth stimulus check similar to the previous three due to a number of reasons, including the current fractious political climate. In the meantime, it appears that seniors may receive a $1,400 stimulus check in the form of a new stimulus...
My Size (MYSZ) offers an innovative measurement solution for the fashion and shipping industry. Rapid digitization and changing consumer preferences have generated opportunities for the software solutions industry, to which...
Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
A Newsweek cover seeking to illustrate the concerns that some American parents have expressed about their children being vaccinated against COVID-19 has met with sharp criticism from health experts and nonexperts alike.
Finger Lakes Health will be offering “Walk-In Screening Mammograms” in Geneva and Penn Yan. In Geneva, Walk-In Screening Mammograms will be offered on Monday, November 8 from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 12:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. in Women’s Health Services 200 North Street, Suite 303, located in the Medical Office Building, adjacent to Geneva General Hospital.
