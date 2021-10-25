CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why ICICI Bank Stock Just Soared to All-Time Highs

By Neha Chamaria
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Investors believe ICICI Bank's strong performance, if sustained, could help it give HDFC Bank a run for its money.

What happened

Shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) skyrocketed Monday morning to hit all-time highs of $22.14, mirroring its move in India: The India-based banking giant's stock also rallied double digits to hit all-time highs earlier in the day on India's National Stock Exchange, becoming the fifth-largest publicly listed stock in the nation based on market capitalization. As of 2:03 p.m. EDT, its shares were up 10.3%.

Record quarterly profits lifted investor enthusiasm in the bank stock as investors now see it even better poised to benefit from India's growing economy.

So what

ICICI Bank released a solid set of second-quarter numbers for fiscal 2022 on Saturday. Notable numbers (all changed year over year) from the earnings report include:

  • 17% jump in deposits to $131.7 billion.
  • 19% growth in domestic loan portfolio.
  • 25% surge in net interest income.
  • 26% rise in noninterest income.
  • 23% jump in core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) to $1.3 billion.
  • 29% growth in profit after tax to $821 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ztnS_0cc8yvjj00
Image source: Getty Images.

With India's economy reopening after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the nation hard in April-May, ICICI Bank saw a surge in demand for loans: Its retail loans, which made up 51.6% of its total loan portfolio, soared 20% year over year in the third quarter. Deposits also grew rapidly as investors locked in higher interest rates before a potential fall.

Most importantly, ICICI Bank's asset quality improved considerably, with its net nonperforming assets declining 12% sequentially to $1.1 billion.

The bank opened nine new branches during the quarter, taking its total to 5,277. It also reported strong traction in its digital and payments platforms, especially in its mobile banking application facility that was extended for use for nonaccount holders in December 2020. Nearly 1.5 million non-ICICI Bank customers registered on the app, called iMobile Pay, last quarter, taking the total number up to 4 million as of the end of September. The volume of transactions from such customers jumped almost 13-fold in Q3.

Now what

It's the second-largest private bank in India, right behind HDFC Bank, in terms of total assets, and the third-largest bank among private and public banks.

With ICICI Bank's loan mix and asset quality improving substantially and its net interest margin coming in at 4% versus HDFC Bank's net interest margin of 4.1% last quarter, investors are betting on the bank to overtake its closest rival in the coming quarters, sending the red-hot international stock flying through the roof.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks I Plan to Buy in November

Shares of MercadoLibre are down significantly since hitting all-time highs recently, yet growth is surging. Activision Blizzard is scoring wins with its free-to-play games. SVB Financial Group, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, now has a product suite that can fully penetrate its attractive customer base. With October now...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks to Buy That Just Crushed Earnings

Third-quarter earnings season is in full swing, and many companies are reporting huge year-over-year growth figures as they lap their depressed financial results from a year ago (when the world was still largely on lockdown early in the pandemic). But not all companies are getting a boost because they were down in the dumps in 2020. Tech giants have been posting incredible returns for years, and look like they won't be slowing down anytime soon.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

Amazon.com still operates with a startup mentality despite its tremendous past success. Apple's Q3 sales miss reflects only temporary headwinds that don't compare to its long-term tailwinds. Mastercard is a fintech leader that's cementing its leadership in new financial arenas. You could probably sum up the secret to Warren Buffett's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks rose last week, as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) touched new all-time highs with help from generally strong earnings reports. Earnings season continues with several announcements over the next few trading days. Let's take a closer look at a few highly anticipated...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icici Bank#Hdfc Bank#Private Bank#Bank Of India#Icici Bank Stock#Ibn#National Stock Exchange
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

Mereo BioPharma Group is developing a novel cancer drug that could be a major growth driver for the company. Senseonics Holdings is on the verge of a key regulatory event. Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points.
CANCER
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Arista should see an uptick in demand as cloud computing becomes more popular. The Trade Desk should benefit as ad spend shifts to programmatic platforms. The stock market is among the best ways to build wealth, but there's no one-size-fits-all strategy. For instance, an exchange traded fund (ETF) offers instant diversification, and buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is a simple way to generate solid returns.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for 30 Years

Linde is a Dividend Aristocrat that could certainly keep its noble status for decades to come. Despite near-term difficulties, aerospace remains a desirable industry to invest in. Lockheed’s growth is slowing, but its dividend is rising. For investors, looking 30 years out can be an intimating task. By then, we...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

How Many Times Has the Stock Market Crashed in November?

None of the biggest stock market crashes in history began in November. Over the past 40 years, November has actually been a good month for the S&P 500 index. Instead of worrying about a market crash, focus on the long term and take prudent investing steps. Anyone worried about the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Stock Has Doubled in a Year, and It Is About to Fly Higher

The IoT business has been a key catalyst for Synaptics. Recent design wins indicate that the company's revenue could keep growing. With a relatively cheap valuation, investors should consider buying now. Shares of Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) have rewarded investors handsomely over the past year. The company's shift from the commoditized...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These Two Stocks Could 10X in 10 Years

These two companies have the traits necessary for explosive growth. PubMatic has unique characteristics that make it the preferred sell-side advertising platform. Latch is seeing incredible product adoption in its early stages. Mathematically, it is easier for a high-quality company to produce tenfold returns from a $1 billion market cap...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why United States Steel Stock Soared Friday

The company announced a new share repurchase authorization and a meaningful dividend boost. Steel prices are slightly off recent highs but remain up more than 75% year to date. Domestic steelmakers are making hay while the sun shines, and United States Steel (NYSE:X) is no exception. After the company reported third-quarter earnings last night, U.S. Steel shares are soaring today. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, the stock is up more than 15%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Marqeta Stock Is Soaring 26% This Week

Marqeta is adding Uber Freight and Bill.com to its portfolio of customers. It follows similar deals made with crypto stocks. Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) are soaring 25% higher this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the "modern card" issuing platform signed important new deals with the freight division of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and with fintech stock Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why A10 Networks Stock Soared 34% on Friday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shareholders were celebrating on Friday. The software services specialist jumped 34% after management announced strong third-quarter results and issued a bullish outlook for the final quarter of 2021 and beyond. So what. Sales rose 15% in the period that ended in late September, management revealed in a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Impinj Stock Is Soaring Today

Impinj delivered better-than-expected third-quarter results and fourth-quarter guidance. Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock is making big gains following the company's third-quarter earnings release. The radio-frequency identification (RFID) specialist's share price was up roughly 25% on Thursday's trading as of 1:45 p.m. EDT. Impinj issued its Q3 results after the market closed on...
STOCKS
siliconangle.com

Cloud sales boost Atlassian earnings and its stock nears an all-time high

Enterprise collaboration and app development software firm Atlassian Corp. Plc. delivered another impressive quarterly report today, beating analysts’ expectations on profit and revenue and sending its stock higher after-hours. The company reported a fiscal first-quarter profit before certain costs such as stock compensation of 46 cents per share on revenue...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Shiba Inu Skyrocketed to a New All-Time High Today

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) soared more than 60% to a record high above $0.00008 on Wednesday, furthering a staggering rally in the popular cryptocurrency's price in recent days. Shiba Inu is now the 11th most valuable cryptocurrency, with a total market value of more than $28 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Supporters of the so-called meme coin believe it's a worthy rival to Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), a controversial cryptocurrency that was created as a joke and went on to rocket in value.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Taylor Morrison Stock Just Jumped 9%

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) jumped 9.4% as of 11:20 a.m. EDT today, after the Scottsdale, Arizona-based homebuilder beat earnings expectations in its third-quarter report released this morning. Expected by analysts to earn $1.20 per share on sales of $1.75 billion, Taylor Morrison reported instead a $1.34 per-share profit...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Microsoft Stock Just Jumped 4%

Shares of software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had jumped 4% as of 11:50 a.m. EDT Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected sales and earnings in its fiscal first-quarter 2022 report last night. Instead of the $2.07 per share earned on sales of $44 billion that analysts were expecting, Microsoft reported a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
134K+
Followers
64K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy