Richland Co. shelter says no dogs have been adopted in 'weeks'

The Humane Society of Richland County is working to find homes for its resident dogs but has had a tough time placing their pups recently, saying that the shelter has not had a dog adopted in "several weeks."

On Monday, the shelter took to Facebook to ask those looking for a dog to come into the shelter and give their residents a second look, claiming visitors have recently come in, walked though and commented about the noise or number of pit bulls.

The Humane Society of Richland County asks that those who come in give the pups in their care a second look, because when a visitor comes in, the dogs get excited and are likely to bark and jump, but are not aggressive. Instead, the dogs just want to "play and get treats and back scratches."

"Every dog that comes to us is brought in by our humane agents because they are taken from homes where they have been abandoned (owner moves and leaves dog in empty house), abused, or neglected," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "These are completely different dogs when they are out of their cages, and they are all very, very special."

To learn more about the Humane Society of Richland County and the animals available for adoption, click here .

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.