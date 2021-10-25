CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan reports 7,856 new COVID-19 cases, 56 additional deaths over three-day period

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
Michigan reported Monday 7,856 new confirmed COVID cases and 56 additional deaths over a three-day period. That averages out to about 2,618 cases per day.

This reporting covers Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The reported deaths include 29 identified during a Vital Records review.

The total number of cases in Michigan now stands at 1,112,490 and the death total is at 21,918.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

