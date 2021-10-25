CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Redwire Stock Just Went to the Moon

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

What happened

Shares of recent special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO and NewSpace company Redwire (NYSE:RDW) lifted off in afternoon trading Monday, rising as high as a 40% gain at one point. The stock is retracing now -- up "only" about 16.6% as of 1:30 p.m.

And it all began with a tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juLJi_0cc8yd5t00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

At 12:15 p.m. EDT, a virtually unknown company by the name of "Orbital Reef" tweeted that it plans to build "a commercial space station transforming human space travel and opening access to new markets" and that it has enlisted Boeing (NYSE:BA), Sierra Space (a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corporation), Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin space company, and Redwire, too, as its partners.

Within minutes, Redwire had its response tweet ready, confirming its participation in the Orbital Reef project and explaining that its role will be "providing microgravity research, development and manufacturing; payload operations; and deployable structures like our ROSA solar arrays!"

Now what

So...exciting times! And a rewarding day for early investors in the former space SPAC. But what does all of this mean for investors in Redwire over the long term?

That's an excellent question because while Orbital Reef's announcement was full of excitement, it was rather empty of details on when, for example, the new space station project might get underway; how much Redwire might be paid for its services; or how profitable this project might turn out to be for the new space company.

All we really know at this point are what can be gleaned from Orbital Reef's new website, which indicates that (1) the new space station won't be operational until "the end of this decade" and -- this could be the biggest news -- that (2) Blue Origin owns the copyright to Orbital Reef's name.

Translation: This is a Jeff Bezos project, and Redwire, Sierra Nevada, and even Boeing are just subcontractors.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks to Buy That Just Crushed Earnings

Third-quarter earnings season is in full swing, and many companies are reporting huge year-over-year growth figures as they lap their depressed financial results from a year ago (when the world was still largely on lockdown early in the pandemic). But not all companies are getting a boost because they were down in the dumps in 2020. Tech giants have been posting incredible returns for years, and look like they won't be slowing down anytime soon.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

Amazon.com still operates with a startup mentality despite its tremendous past success. Apple's Q3 sales miss reflects only temporary headwinds that don't compare to its long-term tailwinds. Mastercard is a fintech leader that's cementing its leadership in new financial arenas. You could probably sum up the secret to Warren Buffett's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks rose last week, as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) touched new all-time highs with help from generally strong earnings reports. Earnings season continues with several announcements over the next few trading days. Let's take a closer look at a few highly anticipated...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

For those investors seeking a strong oil and gas pure play, ConocoPhillips is laser-focused on drilling. Chevron has a diversified business model that helps to smooth out the ups and downs inherent to the oil business. Enbridge is a giant in the most stable part of the energy patch --...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

Mereo BioPharma Group is developing a novel cancer drug that could be a major growth driver for the company. Senseonics Holdings is on the verge of a key regulatory event. Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points.
CANCER
The Motley Fool

Will Pinterest Be Worth More Than Snap by 2025?

Pinterest’s growth could stabilize after the pandemic ends. Snap could overcome its near-term headwinds on iOS devices. Both companies could continue to generate double-digit sales growth. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) both suffered steep declines over the past month. Pinterest's stock, which had been under pressure since its disappointing second-quarter...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for 30 Years

Linde is a Dividend Aristocrat that could certainly keep its noble status for decades to come. Despite near-term difficulties, aerospace remains a desirable industry to invest in. Lockheed’s growth is slowing, but its dividend is rising. For investors, looking 30 years out can be an intimating task. By then, we...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Could This Stock Be the Next Berkshire Hathaway?

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) is a relatively small company right now, especially when compared with fellow conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), which is roughly 600 times its size. However, as Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP®, explains in this Fool Live clip, recorded on Oct. 18, Boston Omaha is using all of Buffett's rules for successful conglomerate-building and could certainly get much larger in the years to come.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Manufacturing#Space Travel#Sierra Nevada Corporation#Space Research#Newspace Company Redwire#Ba Rrb#Blue Origin#Orbitalreef#Orbital Reef
The Motley Fool

3 Least Scary Stocks to Buy Right Now

Alphabet's products and financial strength make it practically invincible. Easterly Government Properties has the most reliable tenant in the world plus a juicy dividend. Intuitive Surgical's robotic surgical systems might look scary, but its growth prospects certainly don't. Some might wonder if every day should be Halloween for investors in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

How Many Times Has the Stock Market Crashed in November?

None of the biggest stock market crashes in history began in November. Over the past 40 years, November has actually been a good month for the S&P 500 index. Instead of worrying about a market crash, focus on the long term and take prudent investing steps. Anyone worried about the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

Amazon.com is a customer-focused internet giant that's still like a startup in several ways. Intuitive Surgical is only scratching the surface of the opportunity in robotic surgical systems. MercadoLibre has two major ways to grow in Latin America. Measure twice, cut once. That's a long-held practice of the best carpenters....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Boeing
Business Insider

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Twitter Stock Was Plummeting This Week

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock was a major underperformer this week. As of late afternoon trading Friday the micro-messaging operator's shares were down by over 14%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That investor exodus followed news of the company's latest quarterly net loss, and subsequent analyst price target cuts.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why I Just Bought Activision Blizzard Stock

Activision Blizzard's price-to-earnings ratio is the lowest compared to leading peers in the industry. Most of the new players who started playing "Call of Duty" during the pandemic are still engaged. Management believes it can eventually more than double its active player base to 1 billion. Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ:ATVI) stock...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

HireRight stock opens below the IPO price, and stays there

HireRight Holdings Corp. was jeered in its public debut, as the stock opened 5.3% below its initial public offering price and slipped a bit further. A disappointing might have been expected, as the Nashville-based employment screening company's IPO priced overnight at $19 a share, below the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The stock's first trade was at $18.00 at 11:08 a.m. Eastern for 1.97 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.43 billion. The stock was recently down 7.6% at $17.55, and has traded within a range of $17.50 to $18.18 since its open. The disappointing debut came on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.2% while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.1%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Wolfspeed Stock Skyrocketed Today

The company has refocused on gallium nitride and silicon carbide semiconductors, selling off its old core operations in LED and lighting products. These chips serve several important growth markets. What happened. Shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) rose as much as 38% on Thursday, lifted by a fantastic first-quarter earnings report. The...
STOCKS
Money Morning

Why Informatica Stock Is a Buy Today

Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) stock went public this week, and is well worth investing in for the long haul. Though long-time investors might recognize this enterprise software developer, those who don't will want to pay attention. Right now, the stock is trading for $29.75 per share. Before it went private back in 2015, shares were priced at $48.56.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Facebook Stock Popped This Afternoon

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stock took off Thursday afternoon, rising 3.6% as of 3:10 p.m. EDT after the company made a big announcement that up till now had only been rumored. Pretty soon, Facebook won't be "Facebook" anymore. It'll be "Meta" instead. So what. You heard that right. The company that basically...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
134K+
Followers
64K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy