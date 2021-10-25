Boston Joins College Census Challenge, Says It Also Missed Inmates, Foreign-Born Residents

Neha Mahajan, who has been unable to work due to visa processing delays tied to the pandemic, in Scotch Plains, N.J., Oct. 10, 2021. (Elianel Clinton/The New York Times) Neha Mahajan was a television journalist in India before her husband’s job moved her family to the United States in 2008. She spent years locked out of the labor market, confined by what she calls the “gilded cage” of her immigration status — one that the pandemic placed her back into.

