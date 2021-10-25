CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Oscars: Russia Picks ‘Unclenching the Fists’ for International Feature Category

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

Russia has picked Unclenching the Fists , a drama about a young woman trying to escape the stifling confines of her family, as its entry for the 2022 Oscars in the best international feature category.

Directed by Kira Kovalenko ( Sofichka ), Unclenching the Fists premiered in Cannes, where it won the top prize for best film in the festival’s Un Certain Regard sidebar.

Newcomer Milana Aguzarova stars as Ada, a woman stuck in a dead-end industrial town in the North Ossetia section of Russia. Caught between the demands of her older brother and ailing but still domineering father, she struggles to break free. Unclenching the Fists was produced by Alexander Rodnyansky and Sergey Melkumov, producers of the Oscar-nominated Leviathan (2014). Arthouse streamer MUBI picked up Unclenching the Fists for North America and the U.K. after its Cannes debut.

Historically, entries from Russia and, pre-1989 the Soviet Union, have been regular contenders for the best international trophy at the Academy Awards , but a Russian film has not won the Oscars since 1994, when Nikita Mikhalkov’s Burnt by the Sun took the top prize.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will announce the shortlist for the 2022 Oscars on Dec. 21. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 8. The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

British Independent Film Awards International Feature, Documentary Longlists Unveiled

The international and documentary longlists have been unveiled for this year’s British Independent Film Awards. 14 films — 10 of which were directed or co-directed by women and non-binary filmmakers —  have made the preliminary round in the best documentary category, while 19 features are longlisted for best international independent feature. Six of these international titles are from the U.S./Canada, one from Japan and the remainder from Europe. Nine are directed by women. Among the two lists are Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane, Paolo Sorrentino’s Venice-bowing Netflix title The Hand of God and the Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal. The final list of nominations will be revealed on Nov. 3, with the winners ceremony — now back to a physical event after last year’s virtual affair — taking place on Dec. 5. Best international independent film A Chiara Compartment No. 6 Drive My Car First Cow Flee Great Freedom The Hand Of God Hive Hope Paris, 13th District Petite Maman Pleasure Ninja Red Rocket Shiva Baby Souad Sound Of Metal Summer Of Soul Titane Zola Best documentary Bank Job Cow Dying To Divorce El Father Plays Himself Finding Jack Charlton Hostile I Am Belmaya Keyboard Fantasies Misha And The Wolves Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché The Real Charlie Chaplin Rebel Dykes Sisters With Transistors The Story Of Looking
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

79 Percent Say More On-Screen Diversity Is Needed in Film/TV, ViacomCBS Study Finds

Only half of people globally are satisfied with the level of representation they see in TV shows and movies, and 79 percent say more diversity is needed on screens, ViacomCBS, the entertainment giant behind streamer Paramount+, studio Paramount Pictures and such networks as CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central, found in a new study. The call for more diversity rises to more than 80 percent among people who consider themselves part of an under-represented group and nearly 90 percent among Black people, according to the company’s newest “Global Insights” study with the title “Reflecting Me: Global Representation On Screen.” Of those who...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Film Festival Kicks Off with Isabelle Huppert and Post-COVID Optimism

The 34th Tokyo International Film Festival kicked off in the Japanese capital Sunday night on a distinctly optimistic note, as jury president Isabelle Huppert walked the red carpet alongside a slew of local stars. It was Japan’s first glitzy red carpet occasion for an international movie premiere since the start of the pandemic — and it arrived at a time of widespread relief among the Japanese public as the country’s Covid-19 infections rate fell to new lows. “This year again we are opening the festival during the pandemic and there were concerns again whether we could actually hold this event at...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Motion Pictures#Un Certain Regard#North Ossetia#Arthouse#Mubi#The Academy Awards#Russian
Screendaily

Iran selects Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ as Oscar international feature entry

Iran has selected A Hero, from two-time Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi, as its entry for the international feature award at the 2022 Academy Awards. The film was chosen by a nine-person Iranian delegation, representing Iranian cinema to Ampas. The delegation reviewed 44 Iranian films, and chose A Hero from a...
WORLD
Variety

Josh O’Connor, Paul Mescal Unite for Gay Romance ‘History of Sound’ From Oliver Hermanus – AFM

“The Crown” star and recent Emmy winner Josh O’Connor and “Normal People” BAFTA winner Paul Mescal will star in gay romance “The History of Sound,” an Oliver Hermanus-directed adaptation of an award-winning short story. Produced by End Cue, the story follows two young men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), who, during the WW1 period, set out to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen. An official description of the pic reads: “In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives, and while discovering the epic sweep of the U.S., both men are deeply changed.” “The History of Sound” is based...
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s ‘LAMB’ is Iceland’s Official Entry for Best International Feature Film

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s LAMB – winner of the Cannes Un Certain Regard Prize Of Originality – has been selected as Iceland’s Official Entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2022 Academy Awards®. LAMB is Jóhannsson’s debut feature film, and he co-wrote the screenplay with celebrated Icelandic poet Sjón. The film stars Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, best known for her leading role as Lisbeth Salander in the sensationally popular THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO film series.
MOVIES
Deadline

International Oscar Race: Australia Selects ‘When Pomegranates Howl’; Argentina Picks ‘The Intruder’

Australia is sending Granaz Moussavi’s When Pomegranates Howl to the Academy as its submission for this year’s International Oscar race. The Australia-Afghanistan co-production, from Iranian-Australian filmmaker Moussavi, is an anti-war drama. Shot in Afghanistan, the story follows Hewad, an irrepressible nine-year old boy who hustles on the streets of Kabul – selling everything from pomegranate juice to protection from the evil eye. The film is up for Best Youth Feature Film at the 2021 Asia Pacific Screen Awards, which announces November 11. Separately, Argentina has selected Natalia Meta’s horror-thriller The Intruder as its entry. The film debuted at Berlinale last year. It is the story of Inés, a young woman who after a traumatic episode during a trip with her partner begins to confuse herself between the real and the imaginary. Producers on the movie are Rei Cine and Picnic Producciones, with co-producers Infinity Hill and Barraca Producciones, in association with Piano, Televisión Federal (Telefe) and Viacom International Studios. Disney released locally.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Russia
womenandhollywood.com

Mexico Adds Tatiana Huezo’s “Prayers for the Stolen” to Oscars’ International Feature Race

Mexico has once again chosen Tatiana Huezo to represent the country at the Oscars. The filmmaker’s follow-up to “Tempestad,” a doc that Mexico submitted for consideration in the International Feature category at the 2018 Academy Awards, is eyeing a trip to next year’s ceremony. A press release confirmed that “Prayers for the Stolen” is entering the 2022 Oscar race.
WORLD
Screendaily

Oscars best international feature 2022: all the films submitted so far

Entries for the 2022 Oscar for best international feature are underway, and Screen is profiling each one on this page. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This is the first time since 2018 that the ceremony will take place in March, having moved to avoid conflicting with the Winter Olympics.
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

Nathalie Álvarez Mesén’s “Clara Sola” Is Costa Rica’s International Oscar Pick

Costa Rica has high hopes for Nathalie Álvarez Mesén’s debut feature. The country has chosen “Clara Sola” to represent it in the International Feature Oscar category at the 2022 Academy Awards. A press release from Oscilloscope Laboratories, the film’s North American distributor, confirmed the news. Set in a remote village...
WORLD
IndieWire

IDA Awards Build Oscar Buzz with 2021 Shortlists for Best Documentary Feature and Short

The 2021 International Documentary Association (IDA) Awards has revealed the shortlists for the Best Feature and Best Short categories. In a year crowded with festival hits and critically hailed nonfiction (see the Critics Choice Documentary Awards nominations), with more debuts unspooling at the upcoming DOC NYC (November 10-18, 2021), every reputable nonfiction awards group helps to curate the sprawling list of eventual Oscar contenders, and the IDA is no exception. A number of films, including “Summer of Soul,” “President,” “Ascension,” “Flee,” and “Faya Dayi,” keep turning up on early awards lists. But top dog NatGeo was shut out with high-profile, well-reviewed...
MOVIES
Deadline

Russia Submits Cannes Un Certain Regard Winner ‘Unclenching The Fists’ To Oscar Race

Unclenching the Fists, the drama directed by Kira Kovalenko that won the grand prize this year in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard sidebar, has been selected to represent Russia in the Best International Feature Film category at the 94th Oscars. The news was announced Monday by the Russian Oscar Committee. Produced by Ukranian-Russian super-producer Alexander Rodnyansky with Sergey Melkumov, the pic (titled Razzhimaya Kulaki in Russian) is set in a former mining town in the industrial section of North Ossetia and follows a young woman named Ada (Milana Aguzarova) who struggles to escape the stifling hold of the family...
WORLD
clevelandfilm.com

“Judas and the Black Messiah” wins outstanding locations on a period feature film at the Location Manager Guild International 2021 Awards

The Warner Bros produced motion picture was location managed by new Greater Cleveland Film Commission President Bill Garvey. “Judas,” filmed entirely in Cleveland during the Fall of 2019, shines a spotlight on the progress the Greater Cleveland Film Commission has made to grow the motion picture industry in NE Ohio. The Location Manager Guild Awards are the motion picture industry’s highest accolade for location scouting & management.
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Illini

Chicago Film Festival announces International Feature Film Competition

The 57th Chicago International Film Festival concluded on a high note with its virtual award ceremony on Oct. 22. The festival is the longest running film competition in North America with a festival program containing a multitude of programs. With films from all around the globe, the international competition was stacked with impressive, diverse features. The list of films contains 13 pictures from countries ranging from Ukraine to Japan. The awards distributed were voted on by the festival’s five person jury.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Denmark Sends ‘Flee’ To International Oscar Race

The Danish Oscar committee has selected Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee as its entry for this year’s international Oscar race. The animated documentary tells the true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. The film beat out Charlotte Sieling’s Margrete – Queen of the North and Ole Bornedal’s The Shadow in My Eye to be chosen. The decision was made by Danish Film Institute CEO Chairman Claus Ladegaard (CEO, Danish Film Institute), Jacob Jarek (Danish Producers), Tea Lindeburg (Danish Directors), Mette Heeno (Danish Screenwriters), Jan Weincke (Danish Cinematographers), Nanna Frank Rasmussen (Danish Film Critics), Søren Søndergaard (Danish Cinema Owners) and Marianne Moritzen (Head of Fiction, Danish Film Institute). Flee was selected for the Cannes Film Festival’s virtual edition last year. It screened physically in Sundance, winning the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize. Since then the film has won best Nordic documentary at Göteborg and three accolades at Annecy, including the Cristal for best feature film. It also screened at Telluride, Toronto and New York. Neon will release in the U.S. on December 3.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy