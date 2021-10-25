CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Vaccine Mandates, Contact Tracing: What to Know About Biden Admin's New Air Travel Rules

By Alexandra Hutzler
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

International travelers will be required to show proof of vaccination before boarding a flight headed to the U.S. starting November...

simpleflying.com

One Week To Go: US Border Reopening To Vaccinated Travelers

We’re finally here. After nearly two years since the US first imposed restrictions, the country is finally reopening to international travelers. Starting November 8th, fully vaccinated passengers from around the globe can travel to the US once again, subject to standard entry rules. Here’s a detailed look at the rules and what you need to know before your flight.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Back to the US: How new rules for British visitors will work after travel ban lifts next month

Six hundred days after a presidential proclamation from Donald Trump closed off the US to British visitors, the ban on arrivals from the UK will be lifted from 8 November – for fully vaccinated travellers only.President Joe Biden said: “I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the Covid-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel to the United States.”Here’s everything you need to know about the new system....
TRAVEL
Vox

The US is about to make the same pandemic preparedness mistakes — again

Public health officials and outside experts warned the federal government for years before the coronavirus pandemic that the US was not focusing enough on public health prevention. They were proven right. Now they are again pleading with the federal government to invest more money into preparedness, to take a lesson from Covid-19 about what happens when we don’t prioritize those programs.
U.S. POLITICS
#Mexico#Vaccinations#Americans
KRGV

DHS releases details for fully vaccinated travelers entering US at border

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday released more rules that fully vaccinated travelers will have to follow once the border reopens Nov. 8 for nonessential travel. Non-citizen travelers who are fully vaccinated and have appropriate documentation will be able to enter the U.S. through land ports of entry...
U.S. POLITICS
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS
yourvalley.net

Brnovich to Biden: Vaccines weren’t tested thoroughly

PHOENIX — Attorney General Mark Brnovich is opening a new front in his legal battle with the Biden administration over mandates for some people to get vaccinated, raising questions about whether they have been properly tested for safety. In fact, he contends that what Arizonans are being offered has not...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden under pressure to drop vaccine mandates for federal defense contractors over national security concerns

EXCLUSIVE — Republican lawmakers are pressuring President Joe Biden to drop or pause his vaccine requirements for federal defense contractors over fears they will compromise national security supply chains. The Washington Examiner reviewed a letter Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville sent to the White House Tuesday afternoon claiming that Biden's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kmmo.com

U.S. to begin lifting restrictions for fully vaccinated international travelers on Nov. 8

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that the Biden administration will lift a nearly two-year travel suspension early next month, allowing fully vaccinated travelers from 33 countries to fly into the United States. The CDC said in a press release Monday that beginning Nov. 8, non-immigrant travelers will be permitted to travel to the United States if they are able to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated along with a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before boarding their flight.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Vaccine Mandate Called Threat to Worsen Supply Chain (1)

Logistics companies in industries ranging from trucking to warehouses are warning that President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate will cause further supply chain backlogs. Groups representing them say substantial numbers of their employees are unvaccinated, and may quit or be let go at the height of the holiday season. The supply chain is already suffering as a shortage of workers, backlogged ports, and other challenges slow the movement of goods.
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

New international travel rules and restrictions: What to know

The Biden administration announced Monday that all foreign, non-immigrant travelers coming to the U.S. are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, allowing only limited exceptions. In addition, all international travelers will need to be tested for the virus before boarding a plane to the U.S. and there will also...
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Traveling to the USA? What you need to know as new travel rules are announced

After an 18-month ban on most inbound travel, US president Joe Biden signed a presidential proclamation on Monday, detailing the country's new travel rules and adding more clarity on vaccine requirements and border checks. The new rules come into play in two weeks' time and will permit anyone who is...
TRAVEL
Must Read Alaska

Federal workers file lawsuit over Biden vaccine mandate, citing ‘evolving science,’ worker rights, and existing law

A group of federal workers from several states have sued the Biden Administration over President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates for federal workers and federal contractors. The Federal Practice Group, a Washington, D.C. law firm, filed the complaint against President Joe Biden and numerous members of his cabinet on Oct....
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Covid: Biden sets new rules as air travel to the US reopens

The White House has outlined new rules for foreign travellers to the US, as flight restrictions lift for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020. The plan to reopen the US border next month to foreign flights includes a requirement that almost all foreign visitors be vaccinated against Covid.
TRAVEL
