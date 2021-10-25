CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEMA individual aid: 8 Mississippi counties; public aid: 19

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s governor says residents in eight counties can apply for federal help with Hurricane Ida expenses, and 19 counties can get public aid.

Approval for help through the Federal Emergency Management Agency means “Mississippians will have access to the help they need to begin rebuilding,” Gov. Tate Reed said in a news release Friday.

Individual assistance was approved for residents and businesses in Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties.

This aid can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs.

Public assistance was OK’d for those counties as well as Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, George, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Pike and Wayne counties.

Local governments and eligible private non-profit agencies can get help with costs for emergency work and for repairing or replacing facilities damaged by Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Aug. 29, 2021 near Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph. Heavy rain flooded parts of Mississippi, while strong winds caused widespread power outages.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

