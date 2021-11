For the first time since 2014, the West Platte football team defeated Penney when the Blue Jays outscored their KCI rival 38-29 on Oct. 15. The Hornets and Blue Jays entered the contest with a top-3 KCI finish on the line as the winner was set to be in the driver’s seat for a finish in third place or higher in the conference with one regular season game left. West Platte and Penney were in a wild, high-scoring first half with eight touchdowns and a 29-25 Hornet lead.

PLATTE COUNTY, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO