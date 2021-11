Gigabyte is sure to have a huge range of motherboards for this launch, if not one of the biggest ranges of any brand! While they’ll have many more affordable boards available, their AORUS branding is typically reserved for their enthusiast and flagship hardware, and will likely come with big price tags to match. The AORUS Z690 Pro isn’t their most extremely, likely sitting lower in the AORUS range, but still above the main Gigabyte motherboards. It’s packing some pretty serious hardware too, which will ensure this board is a big hit with those keen to get the most out of the latest Intel CPUs, as well as any future PCIe 4.0 hardware.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO