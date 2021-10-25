The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

Everyone knows that the name of the diner in the classic horror movie Friday the 13th is the Crystal Lake Diner, right? Not so fast. In the movie, yes. In real life, no. Hardcore fans of Friday the 13th know this, but if you're only a casual fan you probably don't. The diner in the movie was called the Crystal Lake Diner but in real life, it's actually the Blairstown Diner and it's located in Blairstown, New Jersey. The real-life diner is located just over two hours from Binghamton. And yes, you can plop down and order a meal right off the menu if you'd like.
