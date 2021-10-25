CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Best Family-Friendly Halloween Movies To Stream On HBO Max

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best part of spooky season is the endless amounts of super fun movies that are streaming online. There is so much to love about Halloween movies. What isn’t to like about the super special effects, the adrenaline pumping frights, and the hilarious jokes? You’ll certainly like the best Halloween movies...

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Watch the trailer for 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses'

"This is the night you've been waiting for," Mirren teases in the 70-second clip. The 76-year-old Triple Crown-winning actress goes on to explain that Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Ravenclaw will be represented by fans who compete in head-to-head trivia matchups "about all things Potter." The first episode, airing Nov. 28,...
MOVIES
northernstar.info

5 horrible horror movies

As Halloween approaches, you may find yourself browsing various streaming services for a good horror movie. If you happen upon the movies on this list, I urge you not to watch them. Beware: Here’s a list of five bad horror movies. 1. The Human Centipede Series (2009, 2011, 2015) Words...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Popular ‘Toy Story’ Actor Joins ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Cast

“Oh look, another glorious morning!” – Disney has revealed another star joining the cast of the eagerly awaited Halloween sequel Hocus Pocus 2. Fans of the original hit movie Hocus Pocus (1993), starring Bette Milder (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), and Kathy Najimy (Mary) as the three Salem witches, feel like they’ve been “waiting 300 years” for the upcoming Disney+ sequel to arrive.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alabama State
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's Night Teeth, Dune on HBO Max

Nothing shakes up a Wednesday like sexy vampires! If you're looking for something fun to watch tonight, check out Night Teeth, a Netflix flick about a regular guy who winds up spending a wild night driving a pair of blood-sucking women to parties. The gig economy is rough. If you're looking for something less fun, HBO is debuting the gripping new documentary Four Hours at the Capitol, which goes deep on the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Later in the week, there's Dune, the final season premiere of Insecure, and a new season of All American.
NFL
99.9 The Point

Whatever Happened to Thora Birch from ‘Hocus Pocus’?

"I smell children!" Seeing as it's officially spooky season, it's time to bust out your perennial Halloween traditions and watch Hocus Pocus for the umpteenth time. Yes, you know all the words to "I Put a Spell on You." Yes, you know which Sanderson sister you are. And yes, of course you can't wait for the sequel to be released on Disney+. But do you know what happened to the Disney classic's youngest breakout star?
MOVIES
ourcommunitynow.com

10 Best Thrillers On HBO Max

Thrillers are a perfect pairing for this craving. Such suspense-rich movies give us a first-class ticket to journeys wild, winding, and exciting. They allow us to live vicariously through reckless thieves,
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Roald Dahl
uticaphoenix.net

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Amazon, HBO,

This movie-length prequel to the groundbreaking cable series “The Sopranos” looks back at life in the late 1960s for a notorious family of New Jersey mobsters and their various colleagues and enemies. It’s a film about the evolving nature of organized crime and race relations, at a time when the United States was experiencing rapid social changes that some sectors — like the old-school Mafia — resisted. Written by “The Sopranos” creator David Chase and directed by Alan Taylor (one of the show’s regulars), “The Many Saints of Newark” tells a sprawling story of criminal rivalries, balancing pulpy violence with dark comedy. Chase also returns to one of his core themes, considering how parental pressure and macho pride affect the choices of a young Tony Soprano, played here by Michael Gandolfini (the son of TV’s Tony, James Gandolfini).
TV SHOWS
TheWrap

‘Dune’ Will Be Streaming on HBO Max Earlier Than Expected

At long last, “Dune” has arrived. Warner Bros.’ big-budget adaptation of the beloved Frank Herbert sci-fi novel is due for release this week, and audiences have multiple viewing options. There’s IMAX, of course, which is director Denis Villeneuve’s preferred method of seeing the film. There’s also the traditional theatrical option, which is a solid runner-up. But for those who decide to watch “Dune” on HBO Max, the film will be streaming earlier than many had anticipated.
MOVIES
romper.com

Heidi Klum & Her Kids Have Officially Won Halloween With Their Short Horror Film

Does anyone love Halloween more than Heidi Klum? No. The answer is obviously no. The mom of four has a reputation for taking the spooky season seriously for years. This year, some might even say she’s taking it deadly serious. Because Heidi Klum made a Halloween movie with her kids that is all about the undead munching on the living, and she’s never looked more in her element.
MOVIES
ComicBook

HBO Max is Losing an Entire Horror Movie Franchise on Halloween

Streaming services are no stranger to losing content on a monthly basis, it happens all the time, but HBO Max is about to lose an entire horror film franchise once the clock goes from Halloween to November 1st. The streamer previously announced that all five movies in the Final Destination series will depart on October 31, so you've only got a couple of days to stream the "death is stalking us" franchise before it's gone. It's unclear where the five movies will land afterward but since they're products of New Line Cinema it seems like they're potentially just part of the rotating roster of WarnerMedia content available on HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense Media#Daphne Velma#Hbo
ComicBook

Dune Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

After years of delays and growing anticipation, Denis Villeneuve's Dune has officially arrived. The long-awaited blockbuster began theatrical screenings on the night of Thursday, October 21st — and it looks like HBO Max is here to provide fans the opportunity to watch it at home. At the time of this writing, Dune is officially available to stream on HBO Max, as part of the unprecedented deal that allowed Warner Bros.' 2021 movie slate to debut both in theaters and on the streaming service. Dune will be available on the platform for the first thirty-one days of its theatrical run, meaning it should leave around Sunday, November 21st.
MOVIES
/Film

The Best Movies Streaming Right Now: Dune, Halloween Kills, No One Gets Out Alive, The Blackwell Ghost, Coffee And Cigarettes

The weekend is upon us once again, and thank heavens for that. Every weekend, I try to bring you five movie recommendations for your streaming pleasure. Think of this as the modern-day equivalent of the Employee Picks shelf at the video store (back when the video store was something we all went to). As always, I try to pick movies from a wide variety of streaming services, because there are so many damn streaming services out there right now. And while I try to offer a variety of genres, this latest list is a bit horror-centric. But hey, we are only a few days away from Halloween after all.
MOVIES
Decider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Dune’ on HBO Max + More

Happy Friday, streaming stans! Right about now, you have probably just sent out the last of your work emails and/or logged out of your student portals; but before you power down your computer for the weekend, hold on for just a second! Now is the time to reward yourself with what you had to use all your willpower to avoid while doing work this past week, so reopen those screens and use them for what you truly want to do: check out the latest titles on your favorite streaming platforms! And whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are a ton of new and exciting titles to treat yourself with this weekend. Starting with the freshest titles is always a smart move, so let us here at Decider steer you towards the hottest picks and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: Dune starts streaming 'free' today, and everything else to know

HBO Max is the premium network's subscription-only streaming service that includes all the movies and shows on regular HBO, plus an extra streaming-only library of more shows, movies and originals. One of HBO Max's biggest draws during the pandemic has been its decision to stream new, theatrically released movies at no extra charge at the same time they hit theaters. The latest (and one of the biggest), Dune, is set to land on the service to stream at no added cost later Thursday.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
romper.com

My Fears About Childbirth Were Soothed By A Horror Movie From 1983

Some people are guided by astrology while others find meaning in scripture, but to help make sense of the world I’ve always turned to movies and television. My first spiritual leader was Punky Brewster. I worshiped her clothes and her bedroom, but beyond that, she helped a 5-year-old me understand the otherwise complex dynamics of being adopted. Robin Hood (the cartoon fox, of course) taught me to love, and Katherine Hepburn taught me to be “yar” in The Philadelphia Story. I’ve had my share of false idols (Woody Allen; Aunt Becky), yet I’ve always turned to Hollywood characters to help me map out my own life.
MOVIES
bulletin-news.com

New Dune Movie Will Stream On HBO Max One Day Early – Oct 21st

Dune is finally ready to broadcast on HBO Max after several delays – and much anger from director Denis Villeneuve himself. A spokesperson confirmed to news outlets that it will arrive a day early, on October 21st at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. I hope you hear from...
TV & VIDEOS
International Business Times

Brendan Fraser Secures Another Comeback Movie In HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’

Brendan Fraser is heading to Gotham City for his next project in his Hollywood comeback. The 52-year-old Canadian-American, who was a staple in Hollywood movies in the ’90s to the early 2000s, is set to star in HBO Max’s upcoming “Batgirl” movie, sources told The Hollywood Reporter Monday. Fraser is...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Batgirl’: Brendan Fraser Joins The HBO Max Movie As A Villain, Possibly Firefly

The “Batgirl” movie from DC Films will be the first live-action feature film set in the DCEU that will be made exclusively for HBO Max. Warners and DC have already hired an interesting creative team with the directing duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Ms. Marvel,” “Bad Boys For Life“) working from a script penned by go-to DC writer Christina Hodson (“The Flash,” “Birds of Prey“).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy