Last Updated on October 21, 2021 by Jim Muehlhausen. I am announcing my candidacy for re-election as the Judge of the Cass County Superior Court. It has been a privilege to serve the people of Cass County and it would be an honor to continue as Judge. It was also a privilege to have been appointed as an at-large member of the Board of Directors for the Judicial Conference of Indiana and as the Chairman of the State Probation Committee. It has been a pleasure to work with the Indiana Office of Court Services and other Judges throughout the State to address issues that develop involving the Judiciary.

CASS COUNTY, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO