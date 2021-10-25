6th annual Delaware County Police K-9 Competition held in Havertown

Some talented and tough K9s showed off their skills in Havertown on Saturday afternoon.

The 6th annual Delaware County Police K9 competition was held at Haverford Middle School.

The dogs took part in a variety of skill and obedience events, including an obstacle course and article search.

The events also included a demonstration of how the K9s apprehend a suspect.

The winners not only received medals, but also bragging rights.

All proceeds from the Delaware County Police K9 competition are donated to local causes supporting police K9s.