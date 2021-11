So we have something very interesting for our readers today. We were able to exclusively get our hands on the first-ever benchmarks for Intel's upcoming Alder Lake mobility processors - which are going to go head to head against the Apple M1 Max processors clawing away market share as well as AMD's upcoming mobility chips. While we do not have the scores for AMD's next-generation mobility chips, we do have the scores for the current generation x86 chips as well as the validated score for Apple's M1 Max.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO