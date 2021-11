The GTA Trilogy contains III, Vice City, and San Andreas. The cat is out of the bag: well, it was sort of out of the bag already, but now it’s fully out. The GTA Trilogy has been fully, finally confirmed by Rockstar, and it even has a landing page and everything. It’s due out on November 11 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, for 60 bucks. GTA Trilogy is also getting a physical release on December 7 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PS4. Note that as usual, the “PC” platform actually means “Rockstar Games Launcher.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO