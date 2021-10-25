CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Morgan State University Student Shot During Homecoming Weekend

By 1010 WOLB Baltimore
Praise 106.1
Praise 106.1
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8mul_0cc8sPKV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zvvmv_0cc8sPKV00

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


An 18-year-old Morgan State University student is expected to make a full recovery after he was shot over homecoming weekend.

It happened Saturday night at around 7. Baltimore police said officers responded to the 2300 block of Argonne Drive, near the Montebello complex for a shooting.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old student suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Baltimore Police are calling this an isolated incident.

Morgan State University President David Wilson said he checked on the injured student who was released from the hospital on Sunday and spoke with his parent.

Students are calling for campus security to step up. In the meantime, Baltimore police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morgan State University#Shooting#Baltimore Police#University President#The Washington Post#Cbs Baltimore
Praise 106.1

Praise 106.1

184
Followers
115
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 106.1 is Baltimore's inspiration station

 http://praisebaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy