Stephen Jones on Dak Prescott's calf, La'el Collins return', Michael Gallup, and more

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 6 days ago

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones discussed the latest on quarterback Dak Prescott's injured calf, Michael Gallup returning to practice, and much more when he joined the K&C Masterpiece for his weekly visit on Monday.

Jones on the risk/reward of playing Dak Prescott on Sunday with an injured calf:

"We've got a long season in front of us. We have 11 games left to play. At the end of the day, we gotta (make the best decision for) what's in the best interest of Dak Prescott," Jones said. ... "We all know how driven he is to compete, and how driven he is to want to play each and every game. ... At the end of the day, he understands that we've got his best interests here, and we'll evaluate all that, but we're still very optimistic that he'll play."

Jones on the team's other injured players:

"I think DeMarcus Lawrence and (Neville) Gallimore still need time. I don't think they're going to start practicing anytime soon. We do intend to (have Michael Gallup start practicing this week). We're looking at Trysten Hill, and maybe starting to practice him this week, and Bernard Francis. So three more added to (Sean) McKeon and Kelvin Joseph (practice this week)."

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

