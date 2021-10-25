CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Issues Moon Griffon Hopes the Next Louisiana Governor Will Address

By Brandon Comeaux
Talk Radio 960am
 7 days ago
Moon Griffon is long known for being at odds with Louisiana governors as long as he's been on the air. Republican or Democrat - it doesn't matter. "The Good Ole' Boy Network continues to thrive in Louisiana," says Griffon. "Whether it's Bobby Jindal or John Bel Edwards, Mike Foster or Kathleen...

Comments / 5

Joann Thomas
6d ago

As long as he not Jindal.This man came in and destoryed state of lousiana.Closed mental hospitals Charity hops. left in the night.

2
K945

Louisiana Governor to Make Decision on Mask Mandates Amid COVID Case Drop

COVID-19 cases are dropping in Louisiana after another surge brought cases and hospitalizations up to 3,000 in August. That number has dropped down to 380 as of this week, and Governor John Bel Edwards says "We are down very close to the baseline of COVID numbers in terms of cases and positivity hospitalizations where we were before the fourth surge." 83 percent of people hospitalized with COVID currently have not been fully vaccinated against the virus.
LOUISIANA STATE
lailluminator.com

Sen. Rick Ward considering potential bid for Louisiana governor in 2023

Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, is considering running for governor in 2023. Ward isn’t a declared candidate “as of today,” but is having ongoing discussions with his family about potentially running for Louisiana’s highest office, he said. “If I were to become a candidate, I would certainly hope to have...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTLO

Governor addresses health of state, nation

For the past 21 months, we have been fighting a common enemy that has disrupted lives around the globe. One of the hindrances to beating COVID-19 has been a reluctance to get the vaccine. During the polio epidemic in the 1940s, President Franklin D. Roosevelt pleaded with Americans to help...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana environmental activists hope for passage of federal conservation act

Almost 700 plant and animal species in Louisiana are in need of protection, between dwindling habitats and weather events like hurricanes changing, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.  Louisiana has 21 species currently listed federally as threatened or endangered, including the Louisiana pearlshell, Gulf sturgeon and Louisiana pinesnake. The Pearl River Map […] The post Louisiana environmental activists hope for passage of federal conservation act appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Talk Radio 960am

