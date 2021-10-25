CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancing with the Stars’ Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Has Lost 15 Pounds and Wife Maryse Isn’t Happy!

By Paulette Cohn
Parade
Parade
 6 days ago
Mike “The Miz” Mizanin had to get permission from his WWE boss Vince McMahon in order to participate on Dancing with the Stars. He even offered to do both shows at the same time, just so he could say yes to DWTS, but he got a pleasant surprise when McMahon gave...

Talking With Tami

Are We Loving Kenya Moore’s New Short Hairdo?

On this weeks Dancing With The Stars, Kenya Moore hit the dance floor wearing a short hairdo! The former beauty queen switched her look up on Season 30 and paid homage to a certain Pinky Lady “Rizzo”! It was “Grease Night” on the dancing competition show and I thought she pulled her look off with style and pizazz!
THEATER & DANCE
E! News

Are Bachelor in Paradise's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say…

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise": Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Talk Engagement. Finding a "Grocery Store" big enough for the two of them!. Fan favorite Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt officially got engaged during the season seven finale, and now the happy couple are ready to spill on wedding plans, Bachelor Nation double dates and of course, all the details on moving in together.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Confused by Technicality That Sent Matt James and Lindsay Arnold Home

Dancing With the Stars' Disney Week ended on Tuesday with a surprising double elimination. Real-life couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were sent home without controversy, but the elimination of The Bachelor star Matt James and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold frustrated fans at home. James and Arnold were eliminated thanks to a technicality because the judges did not unanimously pick a duo to save.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Admits She’s Been ‘Inspired To Push Herself’ Since Making History With JoJo Siwa

Who run the world? Girls! Jenna Johnson spoke to HL about breaking barriers as the first same-sex partnership on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’. This season, Dancing With The Stars made history with the inclusion of the first same-sex dance partnership in the 30 seasons of the show. Season 29 runner-up Jenna Johnson was paired up with beloved YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. In speaking on the HollywoodLife Podcast, Jenna revealed that she said yes to partnering with another woman “without hesitation,” but in the days that followed, “a ton of pressure set in.” “I was so honored but I felt a ton of pressure, because I just knew how much could go into this and how many eyes were going to be watching. And, because it is new and it is different and it is a little bit scary for some people. But the second I met JoJo, all of those fears went away,” Jenna admitted. “She is just so open and willing to do whatever whenever. She just was like a dream student for me.”
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Tammy And Amy Slaton Of TLC's 1,000-Lb Sisters Are At Odds

"1,000-Lb Sisters" gives a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of sisters Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton whose brash personalities are on full display as they chronicle their weight-loss journeys. Prior to gaining fame on the hit TLC series, Tammy and Amy had a sizable following on YouTube. Tammy tried to parlay her television fame into success on TikTok, but she was ultimately banned from the social media platform for violating the community guidelines, per Screen Rant.
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

'DWTS': How Val Chmerkovskiy Really Feels About His Partner Olivia Jade

Every season of Dancing With The Stars has a controversial contestant. For Season 30, that title goes to Olivia Jade Giannulli, the 22-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Her parents both spent time in jail for their roles in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal, as prosecutors said they paid to have Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though they never participated in rowing. The scandal hasn't been specifically mentioned during DWTS, and her pro dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, only has praise for her dancing abilities.
TV & VIDEOS
Mix 95.7FM

Olivia Jade Addresses Rumor That She’s ‘Hooking Up’ With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Co-Star

Olivia Jade set social media straight after a rumor circulated that she was hooking up with a fellow Dancing With the Stars co-star. On Saturday (Oct. 16), the social media influencer addressed the rumor on TikTok. "Clearing this one up real quick before this goes any further," Jade captioned her post, sharing a video revealing where the rumor stemmed from.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Bruno Tonioli inundated with support as he shares important message with fans

Bruno Tonioli is used to being the funny judge on Dancing with the Stars but over the weekend he used his platform to share a more serious message. The dancer took to Instagram to share a series of quotes about kindness, which followed on from the unkind remarks that were made towards Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay last week.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelorette’ Stars Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Split: ‘We Are Not Compatible’

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called it quits. The ‘Bachelorette’ stars announced their breakup on social media. Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have split. The former stars of The Bachelorette, who got engaged in the August Season 17 finale, announced their breakup with joint statements on their respective Instagram accounts on Monday, Oct. 25, writing that they are “not compatible as life partners.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

First Pic! Usher & Jennifer Goicoechea Welcome Baby #2

Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea welcomed their second child together. On Tuesday, Usher broke the news with a pic of their newborn. He wrote on Instagram, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

Katie Thurston Perfectly Shut Down Rumors She And Blake Moynes Broke Up

As all Bachelorette fans know, the show doesn’t exactly end after the final rose. Katie Thurston’s rocky, bumpy journey to love may have culminated in an emotional proposal, but her 1 million Instagram followers are still eager to see how her relationship with winner Blake Moynes unfolds off-screen. Now, amid online speculation about their relationship status, Thurston has an important message: She and Moynes are as strong as ever, thank you very much.
CELEBRITIES
