BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Drivers looking to go northbound on I-5 from the Guide Meridian were disappointed to see the on-ramp blocked this morning, October 25th. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant, troopers responded to a disabled vehicle on the on-ramp about 7am. They arrived to find a semi truck and trailer that was partially blocking the ramp. The truck and trailer could not be moved since the trailer had buckled and was dragging on the ground.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO